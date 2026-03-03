$43.100.11
Russia attacked port and railway in Odesa region with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack drones, damaging port and transport infrastructure facilities. Damage to warehouses, containers, administrative buildings, and railway infrastructure was recorded, with no casualties.

Russia attacked port and railway in Odesa region with drones

As a result of Russia's night drone attack on Odesa region, port and transport infrastructure was damaged, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Port and transport infrastructure facilities were damaged," said Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"On the night of March 3, the enemy carried out several attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region, probably using drones," the Ministry of Development confirmed.

According to Kiper, "a dry cargo warehouse and road containers were damaged, and windows were blown out in administrative buildings."

The Ministry of Development clarified that "as a result of the shelling, damage to individual objects and structures on the port territory, as well as buildings and infrastructure of enterprises operating in the port area, was recorded." "Office premises of partner companies were damaged by the blast wave. Damage to railway infrastructure within the port was also recorded," the ministry reported.

And they noted that "in some areas, fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished by the forces of enterprises."

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kiper said.

