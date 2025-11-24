$42.270.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fox News

125 out of 162 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Russia launched 162 drones over Ukraine overnight, 125 of them were shot down or suppressed. 37 attack UAVs hit 15 locations, with Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions being the most affected.

125 out of 162 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 162 drones at Ukraine overnight, 125 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 15 locations, with Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions being the most affected, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 24 (from 19:00 on November 23), the enemy attacked with 162 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 80 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 125 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Hits of 37 attack UAVs were recorded in 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) in one location. Civilian infrastructure and private households in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were most affected. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," the report says.

Julia Shramko

