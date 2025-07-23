$41.820.07
122 settlements in Ukraine left without electricity due to bad weather - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2654 views

As of the morning of July 23, 122 settlements in Ukraine are without electricity due to strong winds and rain. Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions were most affected.

122 settlements in Ukraine left without electricity due to bad weather - SES

As of 07:00 on July 23, 122 settlements in Ukraine were without power due to deteriorating weather conditions, namely strong gusts of wind and rain. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SES.

Details

In Kirovohrad Oblast, 35 settlements are without power, in Kyiv Oblast – 34, in Cherkasy Oblast – 32, in Zhytomyr Oblast – 8, in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts – 6, and in Poltava Oblast – 1. Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.

Over the past day, 1626 sorties were carried out, involving 5670 personnel and 2539 units of equipment.

The SES also reported that on July 23, short-term rain, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in the left-bank part of Ukraine. Wind will be westerly, north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperatures in the western and northern regions will range from +23 to +28°C; in the rest of the territory +27…+32°C.

In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, the weather will be without precipitation, wind westerly, north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the oblast +23…+28°C, in Kyiv +26…+28°C.

Recall

In Ukraine, electricity consumption is increasing due to bad weather. It de-energized 5 settlements in one of the regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
