11 trains delayed after Russian night attack, including one by over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia reported that 11 trains are delayed after Russia's night drone attack on the railway infrastructure of Odesa region. One of them is delayed by over 5 hours.
After Russia's night drone attack on the railway infrastructure of Odesa region, 11 trains are delayed, one of them by more than 5 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported updated data as of 12:14 on September 27, writes UNN.
Details
According to UZ, the following trains are delayed:
- No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Budapest-Keleti (+5:31)
- No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+1:54)
- No. 785/786 Kyiv-Pas.-Shostka (+0:41)
- No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:32)
- No. 705/706 Przemyśl Główny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:30)
- No. 93/94 Chełm-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:19)
- No. 91/92 Odesa-Holovna-Kramatorsk (+0:18)
- No. 83/84 Solotvyno-1-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14)
- No. 233/234 Vorokhta-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14)
- No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia-1-Przemyśl Główny (+0:11)
- No. 733/734 Dnipro-Holovny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:08).
