11 trains delayed after Russian night attack, including one by over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 42109 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 82322 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 34702 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 34049 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 33136 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 25260 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 47749 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 50094 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49798 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 30236 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.5m/s
37%
760mm
Popular news
British politician admitted making pro-Russian statements in exchange for bribesSeptember 27, 01:14 AM • 6126 views
13 times larger than Jupiter: NASA scientists discover exoplanet in a zone where life is impossibleSeptember 27, 01:36 AM • 6844 views
Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27PhotoSeptember 27, 05:02 AM • 11457 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 14217 views
International Paralympic Committee cancels partial suspension of Russia and Belarus08:28 AM • 5066 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 14293 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 82331 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 38363 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 47752 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 50097 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Mette Frederiksen
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
Ukraine
Denmark
United States
Germany
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 42110 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 33085 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 38454 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 40783 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 48430 views
Actual
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
The Washington Post

11 trains delayed after Russian night attack, including one by over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that 11 trains are delayed after Russia's night drone attack on the railway infrastructure of Odesa region. One of them is delayed by over 5 hours.

11 trains delayed after Russian night attack, including one by over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

After Russia's night drone attack on the railway infrastructure of Odesa region, 11 trains are delayed, one of them by more than 5 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported updated data as of 12:14 on September 27, writes UNN.

Details

According to UZ, the following trains are delayed:

  • No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Budapest-Keleti (+5:31)
    • No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+1:54)
      • No. 785/786 Kyiv-Pas.-Shostka (+0:41)
        • No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:32)
          • No. 705/706 Przemyśl Główny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:30)
            • No. 93/94 Chełm-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:19)
              • No. 91/92 Odesa-Holovna-Kramatorsk (+0:18)
                • No. 83/84 Solotvyno-1-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14)
                  • No. 233/234 Vorokhta-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14)
                    • No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia-1-Przemyśl Główny (+0:11)
                      • No. 733/734 Dnipro-Holovny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:08).

                        Russians attacked the railway in Odesa region: train traffic has already been restored, delays are being reduced27.09.25, 09:24 • 2328 views

                        Julia Shramko

                        SocietyUNN-Odesa
                        Odesa Oblast
                        Ukrainian Railways
                        Dnipro
                        Shostka
                        Budapest
                        Kramatorsk
                        Zaporizhzhia
                        Lviv
                        Kyiv
                        Kharkiv