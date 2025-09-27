11 trains delayed after Russian night attack, including one by over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

After Russia's night drone attack on the railway infrastructure of Odesa region, 11 trains are delayed, one of them by more than 5 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported updated data as of 12:14 on September 27, writes UNN.

Details

According to UZ, the following trains are delayed:

No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Budapest-Keleti (+5:31)

No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+1:54)

No. 785/786 Kyiv-Pas.-Shostka (+0:41)

No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:32)

No. 705/706 Przemyśl Główny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:30)

No. 93/94 Chełm-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:19)

No. 91/92 Odesa-Holovna-Kramatorsk (+0:18)

No. 83/84 Solotvyno-1-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14)

No. 233/234 Vorokhta-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14)

No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia-1-Przemyśl Główny (+0:11)

No. 733/734 Dnipro-Holovny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:08).

