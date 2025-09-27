Russians attacked the railway in Odesa region: train traffic has already been restored, delays are being reduced

Russian troops attacked the railway infrastructure of Odesa region with drones, causing damage. There were no casualties, UNN writes with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

"Today, the railway infrastructure of Odesa region was attacked by Russian drones. There is damage," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

It is reported that no railway workers or passengers were injured.

"Thanks to prompt action, all passenger trains were stopped at a safe distance from the impact sites," the report says.

Train traffic has already been restored - we are making every effort to reduce delays from the schedule - reported in UZ.

Addition

In Odesa region a day earlier, a number of suburban trains were canceled and their routes changed due to damage to energy infrastructure as a result of hostilities.

After another night attack by the Russian Federation, which led to power outages on the railway and infrastructure damage, 15 trains were delayed on September 26, two of which were delayed by more than 5 hours.