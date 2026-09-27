Havana
Cuba said that no negotiations with the US are taking place, while losses from the embargo reached $8. 1 billion in 2025. Havana blames the oil blockade for the prolonged power outages.
The United States added Raúl Castro’s grandson, a Cuban bank, and four companies to its sanctions list. Washington promises to increase pressure on Havana.
Cuba experienced another nationwide power grid failure due to worn-out equipment and the US embargo. Oil reserves from the last Russian tanker in March have already been exhausted.
On July 15, Cuba fully restored electricity supply after a blackout that left 9. 6 million residents without power. The outage occurred due to a problem with a generator at a thermal power plant.
The Cuban government is distributing weapons to civilians due to the deployment of US troops near the island. Citizens have been officially called upon to prepare for a foreign invasion.
General Francis Donovan discussed security with Cuban military officials near the Guantanamo base. The talks took place against the backdrop of increasing sanctions pressure from Washington.
The US has accused Raul Castro of murders and tightened the oil blockade of the island. Trump is seeking regime change in Cuba following the Venezuelan scenario.
US prosecutors have accused Raúl Castro of ordering the shoot-down of civilian aircraft in 1996. Media outlets note that the move is linked to Trump's plans for regime change in Cuba.
President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that US military aggression against Cuba would lead to bloodshed. Havana denies the existence of any aggressive plans.
1,700 tons of food and hygiene products from Mexico and Uruguay arrived in Havana. The aid will be distributed among children, the elderly, and vulnerable families.
Cuba denies purchasing 300 drones for attacks on US facilities. Havana calls these allegations a pretext for sanctions and possible military aggression.
Cuba has purchased 300 drones from Russia and Iran for strikes on the Guantanamo base and Florida. The US declares readiness for a military response to the threat.
The CIA Director conveyed Trump's demand for reforms to Cuba as a prerequisite for cooperation. The US promises assistance only on the condition of fundamental changes in the country.
A US delegation led by John Ratcliffe has arrived in Cuba for negotiations. The parties are discussing security amid a critical fuel shortage on the island.
Cuba has run out of diesel and fuel oil reserves due to the US blockade. Schools are closed due to the energy crisis, and electricity in Havana is cut off for 22 hours a day.
Since February, the US has conducted 25 reconnaissance flights near the coast of Cuba. Activity increased after Trump introduced an oil blockade of the island.
Trump has imposed sanctions on Cuban officials for corruption and human rights violations. The new measures are intended to deprive the island of fuel and funding.
A tanker delivered 100,000 tons of Urals oil to stabilize Cuba's energy system. Authorities note that the fuel will only be enough for a few days of network operation.
Due to the oil embargo and fuel shortages, establishments are closing and flights are being canceled in Havana. The number of tourists in February fell to 77.6 thousand people.
In Havana, the parties discussed Cuba's economy and security. This is the first visit of a US government plane since the Obama era, amid Trump's statements about a possible military operation.
The Cuban government announced a mass pardon for women, youth, and foreigners. The action took place during an energy crisis and increased restrictions from the United States.
The White House allowed a sanctioned Russian vessel to deliver fuel to the island for humanitarian reasons. The sanctions policy and the right to detain vessels have not changed.
The US President stated that he had no complaints about the Russian vessel due to the humanitarian crisis. The tanker "Anatoly Kolodkin" is carrying 730,000 barrels of oil.
Two sailboats carrying medicine and food arrived in Cuba after disappearing due to bad weather. The Mexican Navy found the crews safe near the island.
The Mexican Navy has located two vessels carrying humanitarian cargo and nine crew members. The ships are continuing their journey to Havana, and the sailors are safe.
Two ships carrying food disappeared en route from Isla Mujeres to Havana without an SOS signal. Mexican aviation is searching for crews of various nationalities.
Over 50% of Cuba's capital has electricity again after a major power plant accident. Fuel shortages hinder full power restoration for the country.
The Deputy Foreign Minister of Cuba stated that a change of power is impossible for the sake of an agreement with Washington. The country's political system is not a subject of bargaining with the US.
The Sea Horse tanker with Russian diesel fuel changed its destination after updated US sanctions. Cuba remains in an energy crisis without oil supplies.
Cuban authorities have allowed emigrants to invest in the private sector and banks. The country is restoring power after the sixth major blackout this year.