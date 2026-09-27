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Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
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In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
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Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
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A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
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Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
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A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
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Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
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The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
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September 27, 05:15 AM • 15437 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 16757 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
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Havana

Capital of the Republic of Cuba
Havana was founded by Spanish colonizers in 1519 under the name San Cristóbal de la Habana. Initially, the settlement was located on the southern coast of the island, but it was later moved to a more convenient bay in the north. Thanks to its advantageous location along the route of Spanish galleons, the city quickly became the most important port of the Spanish colonial empire in the Caribbean. In 1762, Havana was briefly captured by British forces during the Seven Years’ War. After the Spanish-American War of 1898, the island came under U.S. control, and in 1902 Havana became the capital of independent Cuba. The Cuban Revolution of 1959, led by Fidel Castro, radically changed the country’s political system and the city’s historical fate. The communist regime severely set back the development of the entire country. The population is more than 2 million 300 thousand people – about 20% of the country’s total population.
1519
Founding of San Cristóbal de la Habana
1592
Granted city status by the Spanish Crown
1762
Temporary capture by British forces
1898
Spanish-American War, U.S. occupation
1902
Capital of independent Cuba
1959
Cuban Revolution
News by theme
Cuba says there are no negotiations with the US despite the "genocidal" blockade

Cuba said that no negotiations with the US are taking place, while losses from the embargo reached $8. 1 billion in 2025. Havana blames the oil blockade for the prolonged power outages.

News of the World • September 7, 07:18 PM • 5019 views
The United States expanded sanctions against Cuba — Raúl Castro’s grandson is among those targeted by the restrictions

The United States added Raúl Castro’s grandson, a Cuban bank, and four companies to its sanctions list. Washington promises to increase pressure on Havana.

Economy • September 3, 08:59 PM • 5335 views
A large-scale blackout occurred in Cuba for the fourth time this summer

Cuba experienced another nationwide power grid failure due to worn-out equipment and the US embargo. Oil reserves from the last Russian tanker in March have already been exhausted.

News of the World • August 3, 12:46 PM • 4134 views
Cuba restored electricity supply after the third blackout in two weeks

On July 15, Cuba fully restored electricity supply after a blackout that left 9. 6 million residents without power. The outage occurred due to a problem with a generator at a thermal power plant.

Society • July 15, 03:05 PM • 5795 views
Cuba begins distributing weapons to civilians amid fears of US invasion - media

The Cuban government is distributing weapons to civilians due to the deployment of US troops near the island. Citizens have been officially called upon to prepare for a foreign invasion.

News of the World • June 7, 10:10 AM • 14816 views
U.S. Commander Held Rare Meeting with Cuban Military in Guantanamo

General Francis Donovan discussed security with Cuban military officials near the Guantanamo base. The talks took place against the backdrop of increasing sanctions pressure from Washington.

Politics • May 30, 03:17 AM • 5651 views
Trump seeks redemption in Cuba after his regime-change failure in Iran - CNN

The US has accused Raul Castro of murders and tightened the oil blockade of the island. Trump is seeking regime change in Cuba following the Venezuelan scenario.

News of the World • May 21, 10:08 AM • 4485 views
US announces charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro

US prosecutors have accused Raúl Castro of ordering the shoot-down of civilian aircraft in 1996. Media outlets note that the move is linked to Trump's plans for regime change in Cuba.

News of the World • May 20, 06:14 PM • 17403 views
A US attack on Cuba will cause bloodshed with unpredictable consequences - Miguel Díaz-Canel

President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that US military aggression against Cuba would lead to bloodshed. Havana denies the existence of any aggressive plans.

Politics • May 19, 03:00 AM • 13647 views
A ship with humanitarian aid from Mexico and Uruguay docked in Havana amid escalating tensions between the US and Cuba

1,700 tons of food and hygiene products from Mexico and Uruguay arrived in Havana. The aid will be distributed among children, the elderly, and vulnerable families.

News of the World • May 18, 06:59 PM • 4495 views
Cuba accuses US of fabricating "drone threat" to justify potential attack

Cuba denies purchasing 300 drones for attacks on US facilities. Havana calls these allegations a pretext for sanctions and possible military aggression.

News of the World • May 18, 04:35 AM • 3917 views
US warns of drone attack threat from Cuba following purchase of Russian and Iranian UAVs - Axios

Cuba has purchased 300 drones from Russia and Iran for strikes on the Guantanamo base and Florida. The US declares readiness for a military response to the threat.

Politics • May 17, 04:19 PM • 5493 views
CIA Director delivered a message from Trump to Cuba - ReutersPhoto

The CIA Director conveyed Trump's demand for reforms to Cuba as a prerequisite for cooperation. The US promises assistance only on the condition of fundamental changes in the country.

News of the World • May 15, 10:05 AM • 4132 views
CIA Director arrives in Havana for talks amid US fuel blockade of Cuba – media

A US delegation led by John Ratcliffe has arrived in Cuba for negotiations. The parties are discussing security amid a critical fuel shortage on the island.

News of the World • May 15, 12:29 AM • 13105 views
Cuba declares complete exhaustion of diesel and oil reserves due to US blockade

Cuba has run out of diesel and fuel oil reserves due to the US blockade. Schools are closed due to the energy crisis, and electricity in Havana is cut off for 22 hours a day.

News of the World • May 14, 08:22 AM • 4193 views
US intensifies reconnaissance flights near Cuba – CNN

Since February, the US has conducted 25 reconnaissance flights near the coast of Cuba. Activity increased after Trump introduced an oil blockade of the island.

News of the World • May 10, 08:30 PM • 3938 views
Trump imposes new sanctions on high-ranking Cuban officials and security forces

Trump has imposed sanctions on Cuban officials for corruption and human rights violations. The new measures are intended to deprive the island of fuel and funding.

Politics • May 2, 04:31 AM • 10462 views
Cuba received temporary energy relief after Russian oil supplies

A tanker delivered 100,000 tons of Urals oil to stabilize Cuba's energy system. Authorities note that the fuel will only be enough for a few days of network operation.

News of the World • April 23, 10:40 PM • 3608 views
Cuba's energy blockade halted Havana's nightlife and hit tourism

Due to the oil embargo and fuel shortages, establishments are closing and flights are being canceled in Havana. The number of tourists in February fell to 77.6 thousand people.

News of the World • April 19, 09:10 AM • 4429 views
US and Cuba hold first diplomatic talks in 10 years

In Havana, the parties discussed Cuba's economy and security. This is the first visit of a US government plane since the Obama era, amid Trump's statements about a possible military operation.

Politics • April 18, 10:05 PM • 5911 views
Cuba frees over 2,000 prisoners amid US sanctions pressure - media

The Cuban government announced a mass pardon for women, youth, and foreigners. The action took place during an energy crisis and increased restrictions from the United States.

Politics • April 3, 06:50 AM • 5269 views
US states unchanged policy on Cuba after allowing Russian tanker to deliver fuel

The White House allowed a sanctioned Russian vessel to deliver fuel to the island for humanitarian reasons. The sanctions policy and the right to detain vessels have not changed.

Politics • March 30, 11:39 PM • 20976 views
Trump said there was "no problem" with a Russian tanker delivering oil to Cuba

The US President stated that he had no complaints about the Russian vessel due to the humanitarian crisis. The tanker "Anatoly Kolodkin" is carrying 730,000 barrels of oil.

Politics • March 30, 05:51 AM • 6788 views
Two humanitarian ships from Mexico reached Havana after disappearing at sea

Two sailboats carrying medicine and food arrived in Cuba after disappearing due to bad weather. The Mexican Navy found the crews safe near the island.

News of the World • March 28, 11:56 PM • 8109 views
Ships with aid for Cuba, missing in the Caribbean Sea, have been found

The Mexican Navy has located two vessels carrying humanitarian cargo and nine crew members. The ships are continuing their journey to Havana, and the sailors are safe.

News of the World • March 28, 02:50 PM • 10599 views
Two ships with humanitarian aid for Cuba disappeared near Mexico

Two ships carrying food disappeared en route from Isla Mujeres to Havana without an SOS signal. Mexican aviation is searching for crews of various nationalities.

News of the World • March 27, 07:49 AM • 7950 views
Cuba partially restored electricity after another power system collapse

Over 50% of Cuba's capital has electricity again after a major power plant accident. Fuel shortages hinder full power restoration for the country.

News of the World • March 22, 10:55 PM • 7414 views
Cuba refused to discuss the president's resignation in talks with the US

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Cuba stated that a change of power is impossible for the sake of an agreement with Washington. The country's political system is not a subject of bargaining with the US.

Politics • March 21, 02:14 PM • 6151 views
Russian tanker changes course to Venezuela due to US ban on fuel supplies to Cuba - Media

The Sea Horse tanker with Russian diesel fuel changed its destination after updated US sanctions. Cuba remains in an energy crisis without oil supplies.

Economy • March 20, 08:47 PM • 9377 views
Cuba emerges from another blackout and tries to attract investors from the diaspora

Cuban authorities have allowed emigrants to invest in the private sector and banks. The country is restoring power after the sixth major blackout this year.

News of the World • March 17, 03:05 PM • 12510 views