Cuba partially restored electricity after another power system collapse

Photo: Reuters

Electricity supply has been restored to a significant part of Havana, Cuba, after the second major power system failure in a week. As of Sunday, power had been returned to more than half of the capital. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred after a major power plant in Camagüey province went offline, causing a cascading network collapse and leaving about 10 million people without electricity.

Recovery continues but problems remain

According to the operator, about 55% of households and businesses, as well as dozens of hospitals, have resumed operations in Havana. The authorities plan to launch the country's largest oil-fired power plant to increase generation.

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At the same time, fuel shortages limit the possibilities of full recovery, so outages continue in many regions.

Residents complain about constant interruptions

We're stuck in the same rut. It's absolute madness – said Havana resident Leoni Alberto.

Another resident noted: "When the power grid goes down, social media also goes down. You have no idea what's going on."

The country's energy system has been in crisis for a long time, and regular outages have become part of everyday life.

Complete power outage in Cuba left over 10 million people without electricity