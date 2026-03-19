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Brazil sent food and medicine to Cuba amid deepening crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3324 views

Brazil has sent shipments of food and medicine to Cuba to support the population. The country is suffering from fuel shortages and regular power outages.

Brazil sent food and medicine to Cuba amid deepening crisis

Brazil has sent shipments of food and medicine to Cuba in an attempt to support the country, which is experiencing a severe economic and energy crisis. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The aid comes amid fuel shortages, power outages, and a lack of basic goods, which are increasingly affecting people's lives.

Cuba has long faced problems with the supply of food, medicine, and fuel. Due to energy shortages, the country experiences regular power outages, which affects transport, hospitals, and infrastructure.

Costa Rica closed its embassy in Cuba – the reason is the economic crisis19.03.26, 00:47 • 3592 views

Brazil's aid has become part of broader efforts by individual countries to support the island during a difficult period.

International support is growing

Amid the escalating situation, Cuba is increasingly dependent on external aid. At the same time, analysts note that without stabilizing energy supplies, the crisis may only deepen.

It is expected that humanitarian support will temporarily alleviate the situation, but will not solve the systemic problems of the country's economy.

Russian oil could partially save Cuba from fuel crisis18.03.26, 00:47 • 10011 views

Stepan Haftko

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