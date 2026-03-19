Costa Rica closed its embassy in Cuba – the reason is the economic crisis

Costa Rica has decided to close its embassy in Cuba amid the country's deteriorating economic situation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The government explained the move by the difficult economic situation and problems with access to basic goods, as well as restrictions on freedom of speech.

The closure of the diplomatic mission indicates a cooling of relations between the countries. The economic crisis in Cuba, accompanied by a shortage of resources, is increasingly affecting Havana's international contacts.

This step is expected to have broader diplomatic consequences for the region, where tensions around Cuba are growing.

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