Cuba's Ministry of Energy announced on Saturday, March 21, that another power outage had occurred across the island. More than 10 million people were left without electricity. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

A complete shutdown of the national electricity system occurred. Protocols for restoring power supply have already begun to be implemented - the agency's statement said.

Additionally

Cuba was still recovering from a previous nationwide power grid failure on Monday - the first since the US began blocking fuel supplies from Venezuela earlier this year.

Shortly before the outage, Cuba's state electricity company announced on social media that it expected a 1,704-megawatt electricity deficit during Saturday night's peak period.

Since 1959, when Cuban revolutionaries led by Fidel and Raul Castro overthrew the Fulgencio Batista regime, the country has been under a strict economic embargo by the United States. In particular, the country has experienced previous periods of severe economic instability, such as the "Special Period," when the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 deprived Cuba's communist government of its main source of foreign aid.

At the same time, the lack of fuel from Mexico and Venezuela has virtually halted all tourism to the island, disrupted the education system, reduced services in hospitals, and prevented farmers from bringing their produce to market.

Recall

The US Treasury Department stated that it would not allow Cuba to receive Russian oil, even though the island, suffering from fuel shortages, is preparing to receive two tankers with oil and gas.