Complete power outage in Cuba left over 10 million people without electricity

$43.9650.50
ukenru
02:48 AM • 11465 views
Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz
March 21, 12:15 PM • 31610 views
Russia wanted to stage an assassination attempt on Orban before the elections in Hungary - WP
Exclusive
March 21, 08:53 AM • 51666 views
Why China still doesn't risk attacking Taiwan
March 21, 12:55 AM • 50400 views
Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters
Exclusive
March 20, 05:00 PM • 69267 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 94290 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 02:50 PM • 48252 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
March 20, 01:46 PM • 44716 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
March 20, 01:36 PM • 36257 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 55703 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
1m/s
66%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sikorski criticized Nawrocki for plans to support OrbanMarch 21, 08:50 PM • 11274 views
Trump prepares peace plan for Iran and puts forward six tough demands - AxiosMarch 21, 09:20 PM • 10713 views
Businesses must increase their own electricity generation by next winter - SvyrydenkoMarch 21, 09:41 PM • 9920 views
Iran attacked Israel with a ballistic missile: at least 100 woundedVideoMarch 21, 09:59 PM • 8562 views
Steve Witkoff revealed details of Ukraine-US negotiations in FloridaMarch 21, 10:32 PM • 11641 views
Publications
Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choiceMarch 21, 09:28 AM • 28406 views
Aries: zodiac sign characteristics, personality traits, and compatibilityMarch 21, 07:06 AM • 28460 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 94290 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 55703 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?PhotoMarch 20, 12:40 PM • 53569 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 15835 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 20895 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 20945 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 24884 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 22878 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
Lancet (loitering munition)
Fox News
Social network

Complete power outage in Cuba left over 10 million people without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Cuba experienced another large-scale blackout due to the shutdown of its energy system. The country is suffering from fuel shortages and the blocking of oil supplies from the US.

Complete power outage in Cuba left over 10 million people without electricity

Cuba's Ministry of Energy announced on Saturday, March 21, that another power outage had occurred across the island. More than 10 million people were left without electricity. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

A complete shutdown of the national electricity system occurred. Protocols for restoring power supply have already begun to be implemented

- the agency's statement said.

Additionally

Cuba was still recovering from a previous nationwide power grid failure on Monday - the first since the US began blocking fuel supplies from Venezuela earlier this year.

Shortly before the outage, Cuba's state electricity company announced on social media that it expected a 1,704-megawatt electricity deficit during Saturday night's peak period.

Since 1959, when Cuban revolutionaries led by Fidel and Raul Castro overthrew the Fulgencio Batista regime, the country has been under a strict economic embargo by the United States. In particular, the country has experienced previous periods of severe economic instability, such as the "Special Period," when the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 deprived Cuba's communist government of its main source of foreign aid.

At the same time, the lack of fuel from Mexico and Venezuela has virtually halted all tourism to the island, disrupted the education system, reduced services in hospitals, and prevented farmers from bringing their produce to market.

Recall

The US Treasury Department stated that it would not allow Cuba to receive Russian oil, even though the island, suffering from fuel shortages, is preparing to receive two tankers with oil and gas.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Social network
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Cuba
United States Department of the Treasury
Mexico
Venezuela