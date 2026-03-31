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US states unchanged policy on Cuba after allowing Russian tanker to deliver fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

The White House allowed a sanctioned Russian vessel to deliver fuel to the island for humanitarian reasons. The sanctions policy and the right to detain vessels have not changed.

US states unchanged policy on Cuba after allowing Russian tanker to deliver fuel

The White House stated that US policy towards Cuba has not changed, despite the decision to allow a sanctioned Russian tanker to deliver fuel to the island for humanitarian reasons. This was reported on March 30 by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Leavitt, the decision to allow the vessel was an exception and does not signify a review of US sanctions policy towards Cuba.

"This is not a change in policy. There have been no formal changes in sanctions policy. As the President said last night, we allowed this ship to reach Cuba to meet the humanitarian needs of the Cuban people,"

– stated the press secretary.

At the same time, the White House emphasized that the US reserves the right to detain or seize vessels that violate the sanctions regime and are heading to Cuba, if provided for by law.

Trump said there was "no problem" with a Russian tanker delivering oil to Cuba30.03.26, 08:51 • 5540 views

Previously, the US stopped oil supplies from Venezuela to Cuba after the overthrow of President Nicolás Maduro. President Donald Trump also stated the possibility of imposing harsh tariffs against countries that would supply oil to the island.

Last week, the US Embassy in Havana received a shipment of fuel, with Cuban authorities assuring Washington of their compliance with obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Earlier, it was reported that due to fuel shortages, Cuba denied the American embassy the import of diesel for generators.

US allows Russian oil tanker to Cuba, breaking energy blockade30.03.26, 05:30 • 6484 views

Stepan Haftko

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