US allows Russian oil tanker to Cuba, breaking energy blockade

$43.8850.61
ukenru
March 29, 01:23 PM • 15479 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
March 29, 12:02 PM • 33173 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
March 29, 09:25 AM • 29222 views
Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
March 29, 07:21 AM • 45828 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips
March 28, 05:19 PM • 38512 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko
March 28, 01:04 PM • 51131 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
March 28, 12:29 PM • 43276 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
March 28, 11:56 AM • 35816 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
March 28, 08:59 AM • 34415 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 29452 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2.5m/s
86%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Stubb stated there was no military threat after drones fell in FinlandMarch 29, 06:53 PM • 8730 views
Iran attacked an aluminum plant in Abu DhabiMarch 29, 07:46 PM • 8070 views
Drone spotted near Trump's plane, airport urgently imposed restrictionsVideoMarch 29, 08:14 PM • 6426 views
IAEA confirms serious damage to Iranian nuclear facility in KhondabMarch 29, 10:43 PM • 6082 views
Why Russia needs combat icebreakers with "Kalibrs", one of which was hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and what role they play in the warPhoto11:09 PM • 14362 views
Publications
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhotoMarch 29, 07:40 AM • 30873 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tipsMarch 29, 07:21 AM • 45828 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 42185 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 56108 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 49887 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ishaq Dar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Jovenel Moïse
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 22174 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 22386 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 23785 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 27719 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 31242 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
Brent Crude

US allows Russian oil tanker to Cuba, breaking energy blockade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2870 views

A Russian vessel carrying 730,000 barrels of oil is heading to the port of Matanzas. Washington decided not to intercept the tanker to avoid direct conflict.

US allows Russian oil tanker to Cuba, breaking energy blockade

The United States has effectively allowed a Russian oil tanker with a large consignment of crude oil to reach Cuba, despite months of severe pressure on fuel supplies to the island. According to Western media, the vessel is carrying about 730,000 barrels of oil and could arrive at the Cuban port of Matanzas in the near future. This was reported by NYT, writes UNN.

Details

This decision appears to be a stark exception amidst the de facto oil blockade that the Donald Trump administration has been building around Cuba in recent months.

Analysts believe that the tanker's arrival could give Cuba at least several weeks of energy respite. The country has long been living under conditions of a severe fuel crisis, daily power outages, gasoline shortages, and rising prices.

Two humanitarian ships from Mexico reached Havana after disappearing at sea29.03.26, 01:56 • 7264 views

In fact, this supply could temporarily relieve some of the pressure on the Cuban authorities, who are balancing on the brink of an even deeper economic crisis.

Washington avoids direct confrontation with Moscow near Cuba

The most striking aspect of this story is not just the oil itself, but also the fact that the US seemingly deliberately avoided forcibly intercepting the Russian vessel. This allows Washington to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia literally off the coast of Florida.

Amidst the aggressive rhetoric from the White House regarding Cuba, this move appears to be a forced, yet very telling, retreat.

Russian tanker changes course to Venezuela due to US ban on fuel supplies to Cuba - Media20.03.26, 22:47 • 9010 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Cuba
The New York Times
Donald Trump
United States
Florida