Two humanitarian ships from Mexico reached Havana after disappearing at sea
Kyiv • UNN
Two sailboats carrying medicine and food arrived in Cuba after disappearing due to bad weather. The Mexican Navy found the crews safe near the island.
Two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid for Cuba have safely arrived in Havana after several days of uncertainty. Earlier, the vessels temporarily disappeared from radar due to bad weather, but were later found by the Mexican Navy. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Both sailboats departed from the Mexican island of Isla Mujeres last Saturday and were expected to arrive in Cuba on March 24-25. However, due to deteriorating weather conditions, including strong winds, their movement significantly slowed down.
After the vessels were declared missing on Thursday, the Mexican Navy located them on Friday approximately 80 nautical miles northwest of Cuba.
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According to official information, the crews were safe, and the vessels continued their journey to Havana.
What they were carrying to Cuba
The vessels are part of the "Nuestra America" humanitarian convoy, which transports food, medicine, baby food, and other essential goods to Cuba.
Organizers stated that the convoy's mission is to deliver critical aid to the Cuban population amidst serious supply problems.
The convoy remains on track to fulfill its mission – delivering much-needed humanitarian aid to the Cuban people
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