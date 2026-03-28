Ships with aid for Cuba, missing in the Caribbean Sea, have been found

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Two ships carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba, which disappeared several days ago, have been found in the Caribbean Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The vessels were found by the Mexican Navy, and the crews are safe. There were nine crew members on board - from Poland, France, Cuba, and the USA. A representative of the "Nuestra America" convoy stated that both ships are continuing their journey to the Cuban capital, Havana.

Context

On Thursday, March 26, the Mexican Navy reported the disappearance of two vessels carrying humanitarian aid to Cuba. Crew members of various nationalities were on board the ships.

The ships were carrying food and other goods necessary for the residents of Cuba due to the US embargo on fuel supplies.

Recall

The US Treasury Department stated that it would not allow Cuba to receive Russian oil, even though the island, suffering from fuel shortages, is preparing to receive two tankers with oil and gas.