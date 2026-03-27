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Two ships with humanitarian aid for Cuba disappeared near Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2220 views

Two ships carrying food disappeared en route from Isla Mujeres to Havana without an SOS signal. Mexican aviation is searching for crews of various nationalities.

Two ships with humanitarian aid for Cuba disappeared near Mexico

On Thursday, March 26, the Mexican Navy reported the disappearance of two vessels carrying humanitarian aid to Cuba. The ships had crew members of various nationalities on board. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to preliminary data, both vessels departed on March 20 from Isla Mujeres in the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo. They were expected to arrive in Havana, the capital of Cuba, on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

The ships were transporting food and other goods necessary for the residents of Cuba due to the US embargo on fuel supplies. Currently, neither vessel has sent an SOS signal.

The Mexican Navy noted that there was "neither communication nor confirmation of their arrival" in Cuba. At the same time, they did not specify the identities or nationalities of the crew members of the missing vessels but reported that they are in contact with rescue services in Poland, France, Cuba, and the United States.

In addition, the Mexican Navy reported that it is using aircraft for searches along the route between Isla Mujeres and Havana. They appealed to the relevant agencies of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico countries to report any information or sightings of the missing vessels to the nearest naval authorities.

Recall

The US Treasury Department stated that it would not allow Cuba to receive Russian oil, even as the island, suffering from fuel shortages, prepares to receive two tankers with oil and gas.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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