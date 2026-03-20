Russian tanker changes course to Venezuela due to US ban on fuel supplies to Cuba - Media

A tanker carrying diesel fuel, presumably bound for Cuba, changed its destination to Puerto Cabello, a major port in Venezuela, after the US clarified that the communist island is still not allowed to receive Russian fuel, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The tanker "Sea Horse", which was likely carrying 200,000 barrels of Russian gasoil, previously indicated neighboring Trinidad and Tobago as its new destination and, according to vessel tracking data collected by Bloomberg, was heading there as of Friday. Last month, the tanker abruptly stopped its voyage in the middle of the North Atlantic amid a de facto US fuel blockade of the island.

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department added Cuba to the list of countries prohibited from receiving Russian fuel. The updated general license was issued a week after the US eased sanctions on Russian oil to reduce energy pressure resulting from the war they launched against Iran almost three weeks ago in conjunction with their ally Israel.

According to shipping data, another tanker, the "Anatoly Kolodkin", continued to move across the Atlantic towards the port of Matanzas in Cuba. This vessel will be another test of American deterrence.

On Friday, when a Kremlin representative was asked whether Russian oil was heading to Cuba, he declined to comment specifically on fuel supplies. Instead, according to Russian media, Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Moscow "maintains constant contact with the Cuban leadership" and is exploring options to provide assistance to Havana in its problems.

US banned Cuba from receiving Russian oil despite energy crisis

Addendum

Cuba's president acknowledged last week that the island had not received oil for three months as US President Donald Trump intensifies economic pressure on the island, hoping to end 67 years of one-party rule.

In early January, the US cut off Havana's supply of Venezuelan oil by seizing the country's leader in Caracas. Trump then threatened to impose tariffs on any country that provided energy assistance to Cuba, prompting Mexico to also stop supplies.

The situation on the island was already dire after many years of harsh US sanctions. But now, with Trump cutting off fuel supplies as well as funding, Cuba's economy is in free fall and its energy system is in a full-blown crisis. This week, the country experienced a nationwide power outage, at least the sixth in the past year.