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The United States expanded sanctions against Cuba — Raúl Castro’s grandson is among those targeted by the restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The United States added Raúl Castro’s grandson, a Cuban bank, and four companies to its sanctions list. Washington promises to increase pressure on Havana.

The United States expanded sanctions against Cuba — Raúl Castro’s grandson is among those targeted by the restrictions

The United States has imposed new sanctions against representatives of the Cuban authorities and entities linked to the country's financial, energy, and mining sectors. Among those sanctioned is Fidel Ernesto Castro Calis, the grandson of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, according to UNN.

Details

The state-owned Banco Exterior de Cuba and four Cuban companies were also added to the sanctions list. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the restrictions target enterprises linked, in particular, to the oil and nickel industries.

A large-scale blackout occurred in Cuba for the fourth time this summer03.08.26, 15:46 • 3917 views

Rubio accused the Cuban authorities of allowing members of the ruling elite to enrich themselves by evading sanctions and using other illegal schemes, while the country's population suffers from economic problems.

Washington promises to continue putting pressure on Havana

Today I announced sanctions against Raúl Castro's grandson, Fidel Ernesto Castro Calis, Cuba's Foreign Trade Bank, and four organizations that are part of the Castro regime's corrupt financial and intelligence network

– Rubio said.

The secretary of state also emphasized that the administration of President Donald Trump intends to continue exerting pressure on the Cuban authorities. According to him, Washington seeks to counter financial networks and entities that, in the U.S. assessment, support the current regime.

The new restrictions became another stage in the tightening of the Trump administration's sanctions policy toward Cuba. On September 3, a total of one individual and five Cuban entities were added to the U.S. sanctions list.

The United States imposed new sanctions against the Cuban military over ties with China and Russia06.08.26, 23:24 • 11699 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
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