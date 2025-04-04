A journalistic investigation uncovered a scandalous contract between Ukraine's Defense Ministry and Lviv Arsenal for the purchase of 100,000 mortar shells worth UAH 1. 4 billion. Most of the funds have been arrested, some of which were used to purchase the shells abroad and are now stored in Slovakia.
The co-owner of the Slovak company Sevotech appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to help bring mortar rounds that were purchased under a contract with Lviv Arsenal for the Ministry of Defense and are now in Slovakia.
Lviv Arsenal LLC appeals to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to help resolve the situation with the supply of mortar shells purchased under a contract with the Ministry of Defense, which are currently in Slovakia.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the measure of restraint for former Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Liev from custody to personal commitment, obliging him to appear before an investigator, prosecutor or court at every request.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has released former Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Liev from custody on his own recognizance due to the absence of a crime in his actions when signing a contract for the supply of ammunition.
The former director and deputy director of the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise Pivdenkiproshakht were sentenced to more than 7 years in prison each for embezzling USD 7 million.
The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a two-month pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million on former Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Liev in the case of the contract for the supply of ammunition to Lviv Arsenal.
The former head of a department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was arrested for two months with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail in the case of the ammunition supply contract.
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a 2-month custodial detention with the possibility of UAH 50 million bail on Oleksandr Liev, former head of the Military and Technical Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
The president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners said that the former head of the Defense Ministry's Military Technical Policy Department had passed the first polygraph test in accordance with the methodology and proved his innocence of the crime he was suspected of.
The Prosecutor General's Office has referred the case of an alleged embezzlement scheme in the purchase of ammunition from Lviv Arsenal by the Ministry of Defense to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation.
The investigating judge concluded that the investigation had not provided any evidence of collusion between officials and the director of Lviv Arsenal to embezzle public funds under the defense contract.
Having passed the polygraph, Liev proved that he was not involved in the crime of which he was suspected - polygraph examiner.
The former acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that he was pressured to provide the military with ammunition, but not with regard to specific contracts.