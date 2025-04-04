Lviv Arsenal

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2204 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10711 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53615 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194528 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112644 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299420 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212146 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243329 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254684 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194528 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246248 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299420 views
The scandalous contract between the Ministry of Defense and Lviv Arsenal for the purchase of shells: a cold-blooded analysis - FILM

A journalistic investigation uncovered a scandalous contract between Ukraine's Defense Ministry and Lviv Arsenal for the purchase of 100,000 mortar shells worth UAH 1. 4 billion. Most of the funds have been arrested, some of which were used to purchase the shells abroad and are now stored in Slovakia.

Politics • April 23, 06:20 AM • 18599 views
Exclusive

Sevotech co-owner Khoroshayev asks Zelensky and Umerov to pick up shells for the Defense Ministry in Slovakia (video message)

The co-owner of the Slovak company Sevotech appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to help bring mortar rounds that were purchased under a contract with Lviv Arsenal for the Ministry of Defense and are now in Slovakia.

War • April 5, 06:30 PM • 207705 views
Exclusive

"Lviv Arsenal asks Umerov to help bring mortar rounds from Slovakia for the Defense Ministry

Lviv Arsenal LLC appeals to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to help resolve the situation with the supply of mortar shells purchased under a contract with the Ministry of Defense, which are currently in Slovakia.

War • April 2, 12:15 PM • 129623 views

HACCU comments on decision to release ex-Ministry of Defense official on personal recognizance

The High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the measure of restraint for former Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Liev from custody to personal commitment, obliging him to appear before an investigator, prosecutor or court at every request.

Politics • March 17, 11:19 AM • 96499 views

The court released Liev from the pre-trial detention center on his own recognizance due to the absence of a crime in his actions when signing the contract for the supply of ammunition

The High Anti-Corruption Court has released former Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Liev from custody on his own recognizance due to the absence of a crime in his actions when signing a contract for the supply of ammunition.

Politics • March 15, 10:04 PM • 34108 views

Ex-executives of Ukrainian state-owned enterprise sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for large-scale corruption

The former director and deputy director of the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise Pivdenkiproshakht were sentenced to more than 7 years in prison each for embezzling USD 7 million.

Crimes and emergencies • February 15, 06:18 PM • 108898 views

The defense considers the decision of the HACCU Appeals Chamber to arrest Liiev with an alternative bail of UAH 50 million to be unreasonable

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a two-month pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million on former Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Liev in the case of the contract for the supply of ammunition to Lviv Arsenal.

Politics • February 12, 06:42 PM • 36089 views

Liev after court decision on his arrest: the case will be a "good" lesson for all officials who buy arms

The former head of a department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was arrested for two months with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail in the case of the ammunition supply contract.

Politics • February 12, 06:20 PM • 33668 views

HACCU Appeals Chamber places Liev under arrest with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a 2-month custodial detention with the possibility of UAH 50 million bail on Oleksandr Liev, former head of the Military and Technical Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

War • February 12, 04:19 PM • 29366 views
Exclusive

Liiev's polygraph test was conducted without violations, and the questions were asked taking into account the investigation's version of the case - polygraph examiner

The president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners said that the former head of the Defense Ministry's Military Technical Policy Department had passed the first polygraph test in accordance with the methodology and proved his innocence of the crime he was suspected of.

Politics • February 9, 05:45 PM • 327472 views
Exclusive

Lviv Arsenal case transferred to NABU - Prosecutor General's Office

The Prosecutor General's Office has referred the case of an alleged embezzlement scheme in the purchase of ammunition from Lviv Arsenal by the Ministry of Defense to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • February 8, 12:12 PM • 331949 views
Exclusive

Lawyer: Judge in Liiev case finds no evidence that he benefited from contract with Lviv Arsenal

The investigating judge concluded that the investigation had not provided any evidence of collusion between officials and the director of Lviv Arsenal to embezzle public funds under the defense contract.

War • February 7, 02:13 PM • 211939 views
Exclusive

Having passed the polygraph, Liev proved that he was not involved in the crime of which he was suspected - polygraph examiner

Having passed the polygraph, Liev proved that he was not involved in the crime of which he was suspected - polygraph examiner.

Politics • February 6, 02:36 PM • 248260 views
Exclusive

Liev on the procurement of ammunition: I was under constant pressure

The former acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that he was pressured to provide the military with ammunition, but not with regard to specific contracts.

Politics • February 6, 01:10 PM • 263528 views