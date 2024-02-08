ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Lviv Arsenal case transferred to NABU - Prosecutor General's Office

Lviv Arsenal case transferred to NABU - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 331925 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has referred the case of an alleged embezzlement scheme in the purchase of ammunition from Lviv Arsenal by the Ministry of Defense to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation.

The Prosecutor General's Office has transferred the case of the Defense Ministry's contract with Lviv Arsenal for the supply of ammunition. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the PGO.

After considering in court the motions to impose preventive measures on the suspect in this case (former head of the Department of Military and Technical Policy Oleksandr Liev - ed.), the prosecutor signed a resolution to transfer the criminal proceedings to the NABU for further investigation under its jurisdiction

- the press service said in a statement.

The PGO clarified that in this way, procedurally, the materials were transferred to the NABU.

At the same time, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office told UNN that they had not yet received the case file and had not studied it.

Recall

In late January, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had uncovered a scheme to embezzle public funds during the purchase of ammunition. The officials in question were officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal. According to the investigation, the criminals tried to steal almost UAH 1.5 billion of budget funds for the purchase of 100,000 mortar rounds for the Armed Forces. However, the funds were not at the disposal of any individual, but were kept on the accounts of Lviv Arsenal and were arrested.

On January 27, 2024, Liev was detained in this case, but the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to apply any preventive measure to him due to lack of evidence. Prosecutors filed an appeal against this decision, but the court hearing was postponed at the request of the prosecution.

Oleksandr Liev resigned from the Ministry of Defense a year ago on February 3, 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Lviv Arsenal
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine

