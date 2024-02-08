Lviv Arsenal case transferred to NABU - Prosecutor General's Office

The Prosecutor General's Office has transferred the case of the Defense Ministry's contract with Lviv Arsenal for the supply of ammunition. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the PGO.

After considering in court the motions to impose preventive measures on the suspect in this case (former head of the Department of Military and Technical Policy Oleksandr Liev - ed.), the prosecutor signed a resolution to transfer the criminal proceedings to the NABU for further investigation under its jurisdiction - the press service said in a statement.

The PGO clarified that in this way, procedurally, the materials were transferred to the NABU.

At the same time, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office told UNN that they had not yet received the case file and had not studied it.

Recall

In late January, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had uncovered a scheme to embezzle public funds during the purchase of ammunition. The officials in question were officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal. According to the investigation, the criminals tried to steal almost UAH 1.5 billion of budget funds for the purchase of 100,000 mortar rounds for the Armed Forces. However, the funds were not at the disposal of any individual, but were kept on the accounts of Lviv Arsenal and were arrested.

On January 27, 2024, Liev was detained in this case, but the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to apply any preventive measure to him due to lack of evidence. Prosecutors filed an appeal against this decision, but the court hearing was postponed at the request of the prosecution.

Oleksandr Liev resigned from the Ministry of Defense a year ago on February 3, 2023.