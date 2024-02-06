Having passed the polygraph, Liev proved that he was not involved in the crime of which he was suspected - polygraph examiner

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Having passed the polygraph, Liev proved that he was not involved in the crime of which he was suspected - polygraph examiner

Kyiv  •  UNN

After passing a polygraph test, former Ukrainian Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Liev proved that he was not involved in the crime he is suspected of committing. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Volodymyr Vedmid, director of the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners, who conducted the polygraph test.

According to him, the information that is being actively disseminated that Liev allegedly failed a polygraph test is completely incorrect.

"When analyzing the suspicion, the main thing is that Vig did not commit the main actions that he is charged with. Based on the suspicion I studied and the questions on the test, he did not fail it at all, but proved his innocence.

He passed the test, and he gave truthful answers to six questions that were very important in terms of suspicion. The fact remains that out of seven questions, six were corroborative and one was not," Vedmid said.

He added that the conclusions based on the answers were made last Friday, when Liev took the first polygraph test. The test on Monday, February 5, when Liev answered the controversial question with a clarification, was, in fact, a demonstration of what happened on Friday.

"He gave the answer with the application during yesterday's test. But we made a conclusion based on the results of the test that was conducted on Friday. And on Friday, the answer was definitely no.

Yesterday's test did not fully comply with the methodology, because according to the rules, the examination should be conducted without the presence of other people, cameras, journalists - only one-on-one with a polygraph examiner. And yesterday, Mr. Oleksandr himself wanted such a demonstration test. We did not take its results into account, and we did not draw up a conclusion based on the results of this test. It was just a demonstration of what was happening on Friday," said the director of the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners.

Context

On February 2 and 5, former acting head of the Department of Military and Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Liev underwent two polygraph tests to prove his innocence in the case of alleged embezzlement of almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells for the Armed Forces. One of them was public in the presence of 14 different media outlets. He clearly answered 6 out of 7 questions during the inspection. When asked whether he had received instructions from his superiors to sign a contract with Lviv Arsenal, which is involved in the case, Liev saidthat this required explanation.

According to Liev, he was under legitimate pressure from the country's military and political leadership: meetings were held in the President's Office, with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, where they demanded that he immediately and as soon as possible provide ammunition to the Armed Forces. There were no instructions to sign a contract with any particular company. There were only indications of an urgent purchase of shells.

"I still remember this pressure on myself very well. If I was asked whether I had received an instruction to provide ammunition, the answer would be 'yes'. Was there an instruction to provide ammunition in the procurement with this particular company - the answer is no, because it was not a conversation about any particular company. The conversation was always about the need for ammunition," Liev commented on his answer.

He noted that during a polygraph test, you can answer "yes," "no," or "I don't know," which is why he gave such an answer, because no matter what answer he gave, it would still not be completely correct. All other questions were answered clearly and confirmed by the polygraph examiner.

Recall

In late January , the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had uncovered a scheme to embezzle public funds during the purchase of ammunition. The officials in question were officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal. According to the investigation, the criminals tried to steal almost UAH 1.5 billion of budget funds for the purchase of 100,000 mortar rounds for the Armed Forces. However, the funds were not at the disposal of any individual, but were kept on the accounts of Lviv Arsenal and were arrested.

On January 27, 2024, Liev was detained in this case, but the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to apply any preventive measure to him due to lack of evidence.

Oleksandr Liev resigned from the Ministry of Defense of his own free will a year ago on February 3, 2023.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
lviv-arsenalLviv Arsenal
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising