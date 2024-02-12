HACCU Appeals Chamber places Liev under arrest with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 60227 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115932 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121251 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164600 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266410 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176606 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166784 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81664 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59356 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95203 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 56214 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 37042 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266410 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247709 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233951 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115932 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99662 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100414 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116951 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117620 views
Actual
HACCU Appeals Chamber places Liev under arrest with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail

HACCU Appeals Chamber places Liev under arrest with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29310 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a 2-month custodial detention with the possibility of UAH 50 million bail on Oleksandr Liev, former head of the Military and Technical Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint on the former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Liev, in the form of arrest for two months until April 8, 2024, with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail. UNN correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The court panel decided to partially satisfy the appeal. To cancel the decision of the HACC investigating judge and issue a new decision, by which the prosecutor's motion to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to the suspect Oleksandr Liev is partially granted and the suspect Oleksandr Liev is taken into custody in the courtroom. To determine the validity of the decision on detention for a period of 60 days until April 8, 2024 inclusive. To set bail for the suspect Oleksandr Liev in the amount of UAH 50 million," the presiding judge announced.

If released on bail, Liev will be obliged to wear an electronic bracelet and surrender his passports to travel abroad.

The decision is not subject to appeal.

Liev emphasized that an agreement with Lviv Arsenal was initially signed without financial obligations. This agreement was not registered with the Treasury and no financial obligations were recorded under it until the company provided the Ministry of Defense with all the necessary documents, first of all, an export license from Slovakia. In addition, to ensure that the interests of the state, represented by the Ministry of Defense, were respected, penalties of UAH 13 million were provided for each day of delay under the contract. "This is a practice I introduced in the department," he emphasized.

He emphasized that, according to the practice he introduced, after the counterparty provides the Ministry of Defense with an export license for a specific product, a specific quantity and a specific country from which it will be exported to Ukraine, in the case of the contract with Lviv Arsenal from Slovakia, an additional agreement is signed on financing.

Liev emphasized that the Defense Ministry had received a document on the relevant license issued by Sevotech in Slovakia. This company was supposed to supply ammunition to Ukraine. According to him, the license can be checked on the relevant official website in Slovakia.

Answering the judge's question about whether it was possible not to transfer all the funds on a prepaid basis, Liev said: "We don't have a single contract for the two years of war, not a single one, for the supply of ammunition with a deferred payment. This does not exist in nature. This does not exist in other countries that are at war either.

Recall

In late January, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had uncovered a scheme to embezzle public funds during the purchase of ammunition. The case involved officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal.

On January 27, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Liev in the case of signing a contract between the Ministry of Defense and Lviv Arsenal. Liev emphasized that he was detained unlawfully. A few days later, on January 30, the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the prosecution's motion and refused to impose any preventive measure on Liev.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
lviv-arsenalLviv Arsenal
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising