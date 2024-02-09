ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Liiev's polygraph test was conducted without violations, and the questions were asked taking into account the investigation's version of the case - polygraph examiner

Liiev's polygraph test was conducted without violations, and the questions were asked taking into account the investigation's version of the case - polygraph examiner

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 327438 views

The president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners said that the former head of the Defense Ministry's Military Technical Policy Department had passed the first polygraph test in accordance with the methodology and proved his innocence of the crime he was suspected of.

The first polygraph test of the former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Liev, was conducted without violations of the methodology, and the questions were asked impartially based on the text of the suspicion. President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners Tetiana Morozova in an exclusive comment to UNN told about the details of the first test.

On February 2, Oleksandr Liev underwent a polygraph test to prove his innocence in the case of the Defense Ministry's contract with Lviv Arsenal. This was followed by a demonstration test in the presence of 14 different media outlets. Volodymyr Vedmid, executive director of the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners, who conducted the test, stated that by passing the polygraph test, the former Defense Ministry official proved his innocence of the crime he is suspected of committing.

Morozova noted that a polygraph examiner, when preparing for the test, should study the initial data, including information from both sides, and the questions should be designed to reflect the position of all parties. According to her, in the case of Liiev, the questions for the polygraph test were based on the suspicion, which outlined the position of the investigation, and the statements of the suspect himself. She also emphasized that the test must be video-recorded. In particular, this controls possible dishonesty on the part of the polygraph examiner, because you can always check what really happened. In Liiev's case, the entire examination was video recorded.

"It (the first test - ed.) was not conducted in violation of the methodology, because the points about who could be in the room, about the duration of the test were observed... The first test was conducted in accordance with the methodology," said the president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners.

According to her, Oleksandr Liev agreed that the questions in the test would be disclosed impartially, from all sides, and the conclusion would be published regardless of his wishes.

"He agreed to it. The conclusion was published in the version the polygraph examiner received," Morozova said.

Recall

On January 27, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Liev in the case of signing a contract between the Ministry of Defense and Lviv Arsenal for the supply of ammunition. At the time, Liev claimed that he was detained unlawfully. A few days later, on January 30, the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the prosecution's motion and refused to impose any preventive measure on Liev. Later, it became known that the Prosecutor General's Office had transferred the case on the signing of the contract with Lviv Arsenal to NABU .  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
lviv-arsenalLviv Arsenal
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

