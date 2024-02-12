The defense considers the decision of the HACCU Appeals Chamber to arrest Liiev with an alternative bail of UAH 50 million to be unreasonable

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101685 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128375 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129629 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171155 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167003 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101372 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83967 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80599 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92982 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33304 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275326 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254749 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240658 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1448 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128375 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103604 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103752 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120062 views
Actual
The defense considers the decision of the HACCU Appeals Chamber to arrest Liiev with an alternative bail of UAH 50 million to be unreasonable

The defense considers the decision of the HACCU Appeals Chamber to arrest Liiev with an alternative bail of UAH 50 million to be unreasonable

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36041 views

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a two-month pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million on former Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Liev in the case of the contract for the supply of ammunition to Lviv Arsenal.

Lawyer Nazar Kulchytskyi considers the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court to detain his client, former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Liev, in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million unreasonable, reports UNN.

Today, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed on Liiev a measure of restraint in the form of arrest for two months until April 8, 2024, with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail. The ruling is not subject to appeal. The former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense stated that he considered the court's decision unlawful.

"Now, during the appeal proceedings, the prosecutor also failed to provide any documents and did not provide any justification for the bail. It turns out that the court of appeal independently took over the prosecutor's function and set the bail amount, which is not based on anything. We believe that this decision is clearly unreasonable. We will continue to work on the case," the lawyer said after the court hearing.

He believes that Liev has all the grounds to appeal against his detention and detention in the ECHR.

At the same time, Liev himself emphasized that since the lawsuit will be directed to the state, he has doubts whether he wants to sue Ukraine at such a difficult time for the country.

"Applying to the ECHR involves a lawsuit against the state of Ukraine. How can I sue the state of Ukraine in such circumstances? I need to think about whether I am ready for that," he explained.

Recall

On January 27, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Liev in the case of signing a contract between the Ministry of Defense and Lviv Arsenal for the supply of ammunition. At the time, Liev claimed that he was detained unlawfully. A few days later, on January 30, the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the prosecution's motion and refused to impose any preventive measure on Liev. Prosecutors appealed this decision. Later, it became known that the Prosecutor General's Office had transferred the case of signing the contract with Lviv Arsenal to the NABU.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
lviv-arsenalLviv Arsenal
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising