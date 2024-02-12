The defense considers the decision of the HACCU Appeals Chamber to arrest Liiev with an alternative bail of UAH 50 million to be unreasonable

Lawyer Nazar Kulchytskyi considers the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court to detain his client, former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Liev, in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million unreasonable, reports UNN.

Today, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed on Liiev a measure of restraint in the form of arrest for two months until April 8, 2024, with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail. The ruling is not subject to appeal. The former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense stated that he considered the court's decision unlawful.

"Now, during the appeal proceedings, the prosecutor also failed to provide any documents and did not provide any justification for the bail. It turns out that the court of appeal independently took over the prosecutor's function and set the bail amount, which is not based on anything. We believe that this decision is clearly unreasonable. We will continue to work on the case," the lawyer said after the court hearing.

He believes that Liev has all the grounds to appeal against his detention and detention in the ECHR.

At the same time, Liev himself emphasized that since the lawsuit will be directed to the state, he has doubts whether he wants to sue Ukraine at such a difficult time for the country.

"Applying to the ECHR involves a lawsuit against the state of Ukraine. How can I sue the state of Ukraine in such circumstances? I need to think about whether I am ready for that," he explained.

Recall

On January 27, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Liev in the case of signing a contract between the Ministry of Defense and Lviv Arsenal for the supply of ammunition. At the time, Liev claimed that he was detained unlawfully. A few days later, on January 30, the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the prosecution's motion and refused to impose any preventive measure on Liev. Prosecutors appealed this decision. Later, it became known that the Prosecutor General's Office had transferred the case of signing the contract with Lviv Arsenal to the NABU.