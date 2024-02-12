Liev after court decision on his arrest: the case will be a "good" lesson for all officials who buy arms

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70251 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117770 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122661 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164634 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165158 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267484 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100395 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64305 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36197 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32804 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46214 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267484 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222927 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248386 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234538 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117771 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100348 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100785 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117278 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117920 views
Actual
Liev after court decision on his arrest: the case will be a "good" lesson for all officials who buy arms

Liev after court decision on his arrest: the case will be a "good" lesson for all officials who buy arms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33562 views

The former head of a department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was arrested for two months with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail in the case of the ammunition supply contract.

The former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Liev, said that the case against him would be a "good" lesson for all officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine who take risks when buying weapons to supply them to Ukraine. He said this after the court hearing, during which he was arrested for two months with the possibility of paying UAH 50 million bail, reports UNN correspondent.

"The supply of weapons (to Ukraine - ed.) is significantly decreasing, and everything that is happening now will be a very 'good' lesson for all those who make decisions in difficult circumstances. You should know that no one will look at the circumstances when making a decision. You have to know that when you buy ammunition from Bulgaria, which does not sell it to Ukraine, when you buy ammunition from Croatia, from Bosnia, from Azerbaijan, from other countries that do not sell it to Ukraine, and when you circumvent all these sanctions to bring weapons to Ukraine: if something goes wrong, you will be arrested for it and you will be in a pre-trial detention center," Liev said, adding that after his case, officials will think it is better not to sign anything at all.

According to him, he took every precaution in the contract with Lviv Arsenal and in all other contracts he signed as best he could. In particular, Liev emphasized that he demanded an inspection at the manufacturing plant by a military attaché, who carried it out and reported it in writing. Before signing an additional agreement on financial obligations, he also demanded that Sevoteh, the company that was supposed to supply ammunition to Ukraine under a contract with Lviv Arsenal, obtain an export license. In addition, on his initiative, the contract included penalties for breach of contract or non-fulfillment, including UAH 13 million for each day of delay. And the commercial court confirmed the legality of the contract between the Ministry of Defense and Lviv Arsenal, satisfying all the claims of the Ministry of Defense against Lviv Arsenal.

"I believe that this experience (the court's decision to arrest him - ed.) is a punishment for the responsibility I took on myself, I don't know if other officials will now take this responsibility if they are judged for taking risks," Liev said.

At the same time, according to him, the contractor who took the money and was supposed to ensure the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, the director of Lviv Arsenal LLC, Yuriy Zbitnev, is under house arrest and has launched a large media campaign to discredit Liev. He added that Zbitnev was supposed to officially receive 3% of the contract amount from the implementation of the contract with the Ministry of Defense.

Liev also emphasized that he did not violate any law when signing the contract with Lviv Arsenal and that he did not know what went wrong with the supplier and why the contract was never fulfilled.

He also noted that he considers the decision of the HACCU Appeals Chamber, which took him into custody with the possibility of posting UAH 50 million bail, to be unlawful. Liev emphasized that he has every reason to apply to the European Court of Human Rights. However, since the lawsuit will be directed to the state, he has doubts whether he wants to sue Ukraine at such a difficult time for the country. "Again, applying to the ECHR implies suing the state of Ukraine. How can I sue the state of Ukraine in such circumstances? I need to think whether I am ready for that," Liev said.

He added that he had been subjected to seven searches, provided an unlocked phone to investigators and took a polygraph, which indicates his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

"I did not know Zbitnev, I did not know Khoroshayev. I swear to the Ukrainian people with everything that I have valuable, my most valuable, I did not contaminate this contract in any way, either with money or with attempts to make this contract unfulfilled. I did everything to ensure that Ukraine received weapons. I organized the fulfillment of more than 400 contracts," Liev said.

He added that for the contracts where something went wrong, he organized claims and lawsuits to recover the money.

Liev also noted that he is ready to undergo a polygraph again, adding that he believes the investigation is biased and influenced from the outside.

Liev emphasized that the bail of UAH 50 million is not commensurate with his salary and he does not have such funds. He noted that he was shocked by the court's decision and did not even have time to say goodbye to his 2-year-old son.

Recall

On January 27, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Liev in the case of signing a contract between the Ministry of Defense and Lviv Arsenal for the supply of ammunition. At the time, Liev claimed that he was detained unlawfully. A few days later, on January 30, the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the prosecution's motion and refused to impose any preventive measure on Liev. Prosecutors appealed this decision. Later, it became known that the Prosecutor General's Office had transferred the case of signing the contract with Lviv Arsenal to the NABU.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
lviv-arsenalLviv Arsenal
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
bosnia-and-herzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
croatiaCroatia
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising