Ex-executives of Ukrainian state-owned enterprise sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for large-scale corruption

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ex-executives of Ukrainian state-owned enterprise sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for large-scale corruption

Ex-executives of Ukrainian state-owned enterprise sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for large-scale corruption

Kyiv  •  UNN

The former director and deputy director of the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise Pivdenkiproshakht were sentenced to more than 7 years in prison each for embezzling USD 7 million.

The former acting director of Pivdendiproshakht and his deputy were found guilty of embezzling UAH 7 million. The court sentenced each of them to more than 7 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Details

On February 15, 2024, a panel of HACCU judges announced a verdict finding the former acting director of Pivdenkiproshakht and his deputy guilty of attempted embezzlement on a particularly large scale. According to the court's decision, the former director was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison, and his deputy to 7 years and 3 months in prison.

Both defendants are also banned from holding positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative and economic functions for a period of three years, with the confiscation of all property owned by them.

Context:

At the end of 2019, the former director of Pivdendiproshakht and his deputy for legal affairs decided to take possession of UAH 7 million in funds received as a result of the sale of the administrative premises of the state enterprise in the center of Kharkiv.

The criminals entered into a series of fake contracts for the alleged provision of services to convert the paper archive of a state-owned enterprise into electronic form, and later admitted to having a debt to a private enterprise.

This became the basis for the recovery of UAH 7 million from the state enterprise Pivdenkiproshakht after the sale of an administrative building in the center of Kharkiv in November 2019. As indicated, the suspects failed to complete the realization of their intentions due to measures taken by the authorities and other circumstances.

The indictment in the case was sent to court in August 2021.

NABU names prerequisites for corruption schemes in the Defense Ministry in food procurement

The Office of the Prosecutor General has transferred the case of the Defense Ministry's contract with Lviv Arsenal for the supply of ammunition. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the PGO.

