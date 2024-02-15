Ex-executives of Ukrainian state-owned enterprise sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for large-scale corruption

The former acting director of Pivdendiproshakht and his deputy were found guilty of embezzling UAH 7 million. The court sentenced each of them to more than 7 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Details

On February 15, 2024, a panel of HACCU judges announced a verdict finding the former acting director of Pivdenkiproshakht and his deputy guilty of attempted embezzlement on a particularly large scale. According to the court's decision, the former director was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison, and his deputy to 7 years and 3 months in prison.

Both defendants are also banned from holding positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative and economic functions for a period of three years, with the confiscation of all property owned by them.

Context:

At the end of 2019, the former director of Pivdendiproshakht and his deputy for legal affairs decided to take possession of UAH 7 million in funds received as a result of the sale of the administrative premises of the state enterprise in the center of Kharkiv.

The criminals entered into a series of fake contracts for the alleged provision of services to convert the paper archive of a state-owned enterprise into electronic form, and later admitted to having a debt to a private enterprise.

This became the basis for the recovery of UAH 7 million from the state enterprise Pivdenkiproshakht after the sale of an administrative building in the center of Kharkiv in November 2019. As indicated, the suspects failed to complete the realization of their intentions due to measures taken by the authorities and other circumstances.

The indictment in the case was sent to court in August 2021.

