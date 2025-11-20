Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction is scheduled for tonight

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
01:38 PM • 12282 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20420 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 15591 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 31009 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 31543 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47789 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:21 AM • 28117 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25592 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43597 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37975 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.2m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the warNovember 20, 08:01 AM • 32832 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 54255 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy08:40 AM • 35379 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 30247 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 32989 views
Publications
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 12236 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20359 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 30954 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 31488 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Marco Rubio
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 29393 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 52694 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 50187 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 51122 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 56507 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Fox News

Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction is scheduled for tonight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1572 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction tonight. Earlier, he announced a meeting of the Staff and talks with government officials this week, as well as the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions."

Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction is scheduled for tonight

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the "Servant of the People" faction is planned for this evening, November 20. This was reported to journalists by presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, according to UNN.

Details

"It is planned for the evening," Lytvyn said.

Addition

After his foreign tour, President Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials and lawmakers this week, stating that "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions" were being prepared.

Representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction issued a statement "in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAP" calling for the creation of a new "coalition of national resilience" and a "new government of national resilience."

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, stated that the initiative to create a coalition and government of national resilience is the position of individual deputies, not the entire "Servant of the People" faction. He also emphasized support for the fight against corruption and the dismissal of compromised government members.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy