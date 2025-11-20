Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction is scheduled for tonight

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the "Servant of the People" faction is planned for this evening, November 20. This was reported to journalists by presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, according to UNN.

Details

"It is planned for the evening," Lytvyn said.

Addition

After his foreign tour, President Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials and lawmakers this week, stating that "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions" were being prepared.

Representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction issued a statement "in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAP" calling for the creation of a new "coalition of national resilience" and a "new government of national resilience."

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, stated that the initiative to create a coalition and government of national resilience is the position of individual deputies, not the entire "Servant of the People" faction. He also emphasized support for the fight against corruption and the dismissal of compromised government members.