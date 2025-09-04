Zelenskyy's allies fear a new Russian offensive in Ukraine - Bloomberg

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 11542 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 27477 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 32579 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 31795 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 56556 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 25770 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 26584 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23315 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25633 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 53333 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 264427 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 256448 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 253728 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 247266 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 11974 views
Publications
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 11583 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 22116 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 56600 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 40107 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 53352 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 9302 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 12133 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 15098 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 32355 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 45263 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y

Zelenskyy's allies fear a new Russian offensive in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

European leaders are concerned about a possible new Russian offensive in Ukraine. They are meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss security guarantees and the situation around Pokrovsk.

Zelenskyy's allies fear a new Russian offensive in Ukraine - Bloomberg

European leaders are increasingly concerned about a new Russian offensive in Ukraine as they meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss security guarantees for his country. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

At a Security Council meeting in Toulon last week, German and French officials discussed the concentration of Russian troops near Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Donetsk region.

On Friday, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had deployed 100,000 troops to the front line near the city, which Kremlin forces have been trying to encircle and capture unsuccessfully for over a year.

The capture of Pokrovsk would open the way for a Russian offensive on the much larger cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, as Moscow seeks to control the entire Donetsk region.

The meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing in the French capital will aim to finalize negotiations at the European level on security guarantees for post-war Ukraine, people familiar with the situation said.

Leaders will also discuss the situation with Donald Trump.

According to sources, Europeans will likely want to clarify specific commitments regarding the US contribution to these guarantees and push Washington to strengthen sanctions against Russia, as Putin shows no signs of wanting to meet with Zelenskyy anytime soon.

The French want the meeting to send a signal that Europe has contributed to supporting Ukraine, and the US president must fulfill his threat to increase pressure on the Kremlin. President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, standing next to Zelenskyy in Paris, that Europe is ready to provide security guarantees to Kyiv.

The prime ministers of the Netherlands and Poland are expected to attend the meeting in Paris along with Zelenskyy, while the leaders of Great Britain, Italy, and Germany, as well as US special envoy Steve Witkoff, will join via video conference, sources said.

Despite Trump's recent efforts to mediate an end to Russia's full-scale invasion, including a meeting with Putin in Alaska last month, Moscow has shown no willingness to commit to a ceasefire. Although the US president has threatened sanctions to pressure Russia, he has so far refrained from imposing them.

Addition

On September 4, a summit of the "volunteer coalition" on security guarantees for Ukraine will take place in Paris. Participants plan to discuss additional sanctions against Russia during a conversation with Donald Trump.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland