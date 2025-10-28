Zelenskyy urged Trump to put more pressure on Xi Jinping to reduce China's support for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Donald Trump to put more pressure on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia during their meeting this week, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"I think this could be one of [Trump's] strong steps, especially if after this decisive step on sanctions, China is ready to reduce imports" from Russia, Zelenskyy told reporters.

Also, in comments reported by Reuters and AFP, Zelenskyy emphasized that "Ukraine needs European financial support to continue fighting Russian troops for another two to three years, amid the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets for support being stalled due to Belgian opposition," the publication writes.

"I emphasized this once again to all European leaders. I told them that we are not going to fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine," the President said in comments published this morning.

As the publication notes, "the timing here is probably not accidental: Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who is facing internal pressure regarding the country's draft budget, is due to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte later today, and this issue will almost certainly be discussed in their talks."

