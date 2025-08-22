$41.220.16
740mm
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs "Article-5-like" security guarantees and stable army funding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

President Zelenskyy outlined the requirements for Ukraine's future security architecture, which include NATO Article 5-like guarantees and systemic army funding. He also emphasized the importance of partners investing in the production of Ukrainian drones.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs "Article-5-like" security guarantees and stable army funding

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the future security architecture for Ukraine must include effective guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, systemic army financing, and support for defense programs. He also stressed the importance of partners' investments in the production of Ukrainian drones. He made this statement at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to UNN.

Details

These should be "Article-5-like" guarantees (analogous to NATO's Article 5 on collective defense), and these are truly effective security guarantees. This is the result we must achieve. So that there is an absolutely clear architecture: which countries help us on the ground, which work for the security of our sky, which guarantee security at sea

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that an important aspect is the financing of the Ukrainian army in such a composition and quality that will ensure the protection of the state. According to him, this is based on close cooperation with partners, particularly with NATO.

Our infrastructure, defense, and security are very seriously integrated into the Alliance system. There is a lot of bilateral cooperation, and we will continue all levels of our cooperation with NATO

- added the President.

Separately, he focused on the issue of armaments for Ukrainian soldiers. The Perl program is already in operation, which allows purchasing American weapons with funds from international partners.

This program already has 1.5 billion from our European partners. New participants will join soon... On average, this is a billion dollars per month. It can be a billion per month - or one and a half. This needs to be discussed. We talked about how to attract more countries to this program 

- noted Zelenskyy.

He also stressed that financing internal drone production programs is no less important.

Ukraine's production potential today is significantly greater than our financial capabilities. We need to close this deficit. This is a little over 6 billion. And we very much count on this support from partners

- noted the President.

Zelenskyy added that another priority remains the diplomatic direction - discussing key details necessary for meaningful negotiations on ending the war.

Ukraine insists on a "time of silence" before negotiations - Putin issues ultimatums - Zelenskyy8/21/25, 12:07 PM • 9844 views

Alona Utkina

