Ukraine insists on a "time of silence" before negotiations - Putin issues ultimatums - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Ukraine insists on a ceasefire before negotiations with Russia, considering it necessary for a real peace process. President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of bilateral agreements and US participation to end the conflict.

Ukraine insists on a "time of silence" before negotiations - Putin issues ultimatums - Zelenskyy

Kyiv demands a ceasefire before the start of negotiations, emphasizing the importance of bilateral agreements and US participation. The Ukrainian side believes that without this, the peace process risks being stillborn, and the Kremlin's ultimatum proposals are merely an attempt to delay the end of the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine insists on a mandatory ceasefire before starting negotiations with Russia. According to the Ukrainian head of state, a "time of silence" is key, which will allow for the development of a real plan to end the war.

The format that was voiced probably has some compromise. It is exactly that. We enter a bilateral format and then a trilateral one. I believe that without agreements in a bilateral format and without one or another format of ceasefire, a trilateral one is almost impossible

- stated the Ukrainian President.

He added that the United States needs to be present at the moment the war ends, so that it signals that the conflict will indeed end.

Regarding the territorial issue, the Ukrainian President clearly outlines his position: "The issue of territories is a matter of a person who wants to occupy our territories, and a person who, with his army and people, defends his territories. That is, it is a matter of Putin and me."

According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin is trying to impose "conditions" that Kyiv cannot accept.

Putin offers us "air" - that he will not attack, and we give up control over the territories. This is just his throw, because he does not want to end the war

 - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia's economy is degrading, and its problems will become noticeable in a year, and critical in two. This will force the Kremlin to look for options to end the war.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine will not compromise on its territories, including Donbas and Crimea. He emphasized that legally, Ukraine does not recognize any occupation.

Stepan Haftko

