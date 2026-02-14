$42.990.00
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 17900 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 35738 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 31861 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 32746 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 59278 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 79245 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 59359 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 34037 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 44605 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Electricity outage schedules
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has made many compromises - Putin and his friends are not in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has made many compromises, including the fact that Putin and his entourage are not in prison. He noted that this is the biggest compromise the world has already made.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has made many compromises - Putin and his friends are not in prison

Ukraine has made many compromises - Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his friends are not in prison, and this is the biggest compromise the world has already made. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

"This is a crazy, crazy war of Russians against fair people. And that's why it's not easy to stop it, because we can't just stop, because the Russians don't want to. And there are some signals from the American side, from President Trump, they say: "Listen, now is the time for compromises. You can take some steps forward. We have made many compromises. Putin and his friends are not in prison. This is the biggest compromise the world has already made," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine has stood up for the sovereignty of Ukrainians from the very beginning, and therefore Ukraine cannot simply forget thousands of deaths.

"But we are ready, and when President Trump said, let's just make a truce, just freeze the conflict and so on. And I said: "Yes, it's difficult, there are many questions about this idea, but, Mr. President, okay, we will support an unconditional truce. Yes, of course," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strong security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, and increased pressure on Russia will allow the war to end faster.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
