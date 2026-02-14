Zelenskyy: Ukraine has made many compromises - Putin and his friends are not in prison

Ukraine has made many compromises - Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his friends are not in prison, and this is the biggest compromise the world has already made. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

"This is a crazy, crazy war of Russians against fair people. And that's why it's not easy to stop it, because we can't just stop, because the Russians don't want to. And there are some signals from the American side, from President Trump, they say: "Listen, now is the time for compromises. You can take some steps forward. We have made many compromises. Putin and his friends are not in prison. This is the biggest compromise the world has already made," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine has stood up for the sovereignty of Ukrainians from the very beginning, and therefore Ukraine cannot simply forget thousands of deaths.

"But we are ready, and when President Trump said, let's just make a truce, just freeze the conflict and so on. And I said: "Yes, it's difficult, there are many questions about this idea, but, Mr. President, okay, we will support an unconditional truce. Yes, of course," Zelenskyy added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strong security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, and increased pressure on Russia will allow the war to end faster.