Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to join the European Union in 2027. During a conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, he discussed the energy situation, international support, and the results of trilateral negotiations with the US and Russia on security guarantees. The guarantor announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

During a conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, we discussed the energy situation in Ukraine. Russia strikes at energy every day to leave Ukrainians without light and heat, and it is very important that partners react to this. Therefore, we greatly appreciate that last week Austria allocated funds to support our energy sector. Thank you! We also discussed other ways to support our energy system. - the message says.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about the trilateral meetings of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations that took place in the UAE last week. The head of state noted that security guarantees were discussed, among other things.

Ukraine's accession to the European Union is one of the key security guarantees not only for us but also for the whole of Europe. After all, the common strength of Europe is possible, in particular, thanks to Ukraine's security, technological, and economic contributions. That is why we are talking about a specific date - 2027 and count on the support of our position from partners. - emphasized the President.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Christian Stocker to visit Ukraine to continue the dialogue during a personal meeting.

