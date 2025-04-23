Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not rule out any format for a ceasefire and, in the future, for peace

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any of the formats that could lead to a ceasefire and, subsequently, to genuine peace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the backdrop of the start of negotiations in London, focused on, as reported in the OP, "ways to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire as the first step towards a full settlement process and achieving a just and sustainable peace", writes UNN.

We in Ukraine insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire. This was also the absolutely correct proposal of the United States on March 11 this year. This is absolutely possible. But it is possible when Russia agrees to it and stops the killings. At Easter, we achieved a reduction in the intensity of hostilities and the absence of air raids. Ukraine offered to extend this state of silence for at least 30 days and to make the ceasefire complete. We are also ready for an immediate ceasefire, at least at civilian facilities, and have already stated this. This should be a common first priority with all partners – saving lives. - Zelenskyy said on social networks.

The President noted that there was a meeting with partners in Paris.

We continue today in London - the Ukrainian delegation has already started meetings. Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any of the formats that could lead to a ceasefire and, subsequently, to genuine peace. - Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he reported on today's enemy attack.

"Now in Dnipropetrovsk region, doctors are providing all necessary assistance to people who were injured in the morning by a Russian FPV drone strike. An extremely cruel strike and a completely deliberate war crime. The Russians struck in the town of Marhanets at a bus carrying workers of a mining and processing plant. An ordinary bus. This is obviously a civilian object, a civilian target. More than 40 wounded, most of them women, some are very seriously injured. Unfortunately, 9 people died. My condolences to family and friends," the Head of State said.

He noted that such Russian strikes on civilians by FPV drones are, unfortunately, not uncommon. "Civilians in Kherson and the region, in Kupyansk, in Pokrovsk, in the communities of Dnipropetrovsk region: Nikopol and Marhanets, suffer the most from such terror. In fact, there are such strikes every day. The Russians even boast about them, publishing videos of hits on civilians on the Internet. The whole world must take this soberly: if the Russians use this form of terror, then other terrorists can also adopt it. This is one of the reasons why the continuation of Russian aggression is globally dangerous. War changes over time, and the longer it lasts, the more, unfortunately, the forms of killings and abuse of people can be modernized," the President stressed.

Stopping the killings is task number one. I am grateful to everyone who is focused on this and helps to move towards ending the war. Peace can come in silence, and the first sign of silence is the absence of terror. - Zelenskyy summed up.

