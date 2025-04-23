Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not rule out any format for a ceasefire and, in the future, for peace

$41.520.14
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1856 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 8380 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 11065 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 15091 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17582 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28250 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40380 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63627 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91739 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137861 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13651 views
NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 8376 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13894 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38242 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43345 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75154 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28903 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28721 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58807 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49358 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94387 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not rule out any format for a ceasefire and, in the future, for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2600 views

Ukraine does not rule out any format of negotiations to achieve peace. Negotiations on a ceasefire are ongoing in London.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not rule out any format for a ceasefire and, in the future, for peace

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any of the formats that could lead to a ceasefire and, subsequently, to genuine peace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the backdrop of the start of negotiations in London, focused on, as reported in the OP, "ways to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire as the first step towards a full settlement process and achieving a just and sustainable peace", writes UNN.

We in Ukraine insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire. This was also the absolutely correct proposal of the United States on March 11 this year. This is absolutely possible. But it is possible when Russia agrees to it and stops the killings. At Easter, we achieved a reduction in the intensity of hostilities and the absence of air raids. Ukraine offered to extend this state of silence for at least 30 days and to make the ceasefire complete. We are also ready for an immediate ceasefire, at least at civilian facilities, and have already stated this. This should be a common first priority with all partners – saving lives.

- Zelenskyy said on social networks.

The President noted that there was a meeting with partners in Paris.

We continue today in London - the Ukrainian delegation has already started meetings. Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any of the formats that could lead to a ceasefire and, subsequently, to genuine peace.

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine's delegation arrived in London: Yermak promises to work "despite everything" for the sake of peace, ways to achieve a ceasefire in focus23.04.25, 11:19 • 6922 views

At the same time, he reported on today's enemy attack.

"Now in Dnipropetrovsk region, doctors are providing all necessary assistance to people who were injured in the morning by a Russian FPV drone strike. An extremely cruel strike and a completely deliberate war crime. The Russians struck in the town of Marhanets at a bus carrying workers of a mining and processing plant. An ordinary bus. This is obviously a civilian object, a civilian target. More than 40 wounded, most of them women, some are very seriously injured. Unfortunately, 9 people died. My condolences to family and friends," the Head of State said.

He noted that such Russian strikes on civilians by FPV drones are, unfortunately, not uncommon. "Civilians in Kherson and the region, in Kupyansk, in Pokrovsk, in the communities of Dnipropetrovsk region: Nikopol and Marhanets, suffer the most from such terror. In fact, there are such strikes every day. The Russians even boast about them, publishing videos of hits on civilians on the Internet. The whole world must take this soberly: if the Russians use this form of terror, then other terrorists can also adopt it. This is one of the reasons why the continuation of Russian aggression is globally dangerous. War changes over time, and the longer it lasts, the more, unfortunately, the forms of killings and abuse of people can be modernized," the President stressed.

Stopping the killings is task number one. I am grateful to everyone who is focused on this and helps to move towards ending the war. Peace can come in silence, and the first sign of silence is the absence of terror.

- Zelenskyy summed up.

The Ukrainian delegation has started its first meeting in London: it will discuss with Britain ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee peace23.04.25, 12:29 • 5482 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
Kherson
Kupyansk
