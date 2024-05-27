Zelenskyy to visit Portugal on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Portugal. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Portuguese leader's office.

Details

Tomorrow, May 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal at the invitation of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister. - the press release says.

Portugal says the visit is part of a shared intention to deepen the excellent relations between the two countries, with a particular focus on strengthening security and defense cooperation.

It will also be an opportunity to reaffirm Portugal's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to providing political, military, financial and humanitarian support to Kyiv - said in the office of the President of Portugal.

It is noted that during the visit, Zelensky will meet with Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro and be received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza.

Recall

Earlier , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his planned visit to Portugal and Spain due to the serious internal situation in Ukraine. including the escalation on several front lines, which makes it inappropriate for him to travel abroad at this time.