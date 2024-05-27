Zelenskyy to visit Portugal on Tuesday

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58888 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146161 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150558 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246773 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173330 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164731 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223863 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61462 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100258 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31114 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41860 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34822 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246779 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222957 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58946 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34822 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41860 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112180 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113128 views
Zelenskyy to visit Portugal on Tuesday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22467 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal on May 28 to deepen relations, strengthen security and defense cooperation, and discuss support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the ongoing conflict.

On Tuesday, May 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Portugal. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Portuguese leader's office.

Details

Tomorrow, May 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal at the invitation of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister.

- the press release says. 

Portugal says the visit is part of a shared intention to deepen the excellent relations between the two countries, with a particular focus on strengthening security and defense cooperation.

Zelenskyy and Portuguese Prime Minister discuss the situation at the front16.05.24, 00:25 • 26191 view

It will also be an opportunity to reaffirm Portugal's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to providing political, military, financial and humanitarian support to Kyiv

- said in the office of the President of Portugal. 

It is noted that during the visit, Zelensky will meet with Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro and be received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza.

Recall

Earlier , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his planned visit to Portugal and Spain due to the serious internal situation in Ukraine. including the escalation on several front lines, which makes it inappropriate for him to travel abroad at this time.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
spainSpain
portugalPortugal
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

