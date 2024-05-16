Zelenskyy and Portuguese Prime Minister discuss the situation at the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and informed him about the situation at the front and Russia's attempts to expand the war. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian state in his telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that all attention is now focused on our current defense operations and contacts with the military, which has necessitated the postponement of all foreign visits.

The politicians also discussed in detail the Peace Summit, which could be the first step toward restoring a just peace.

I am grateful to Prime Minister Montenegro for confirming Portugal's participation and assuring me that his country will use its contacts to maximize international support for the Peace Summit. Zelensky wrote

