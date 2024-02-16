Zelenskyy to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France on February 16 - Reuters

Germany and France will sign bilateral agreements on security commitments with Ukraine on Friday, February 16, during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to their capitals. Reuters writes about this with reference to information from the two governments, UNN reports.

It is noted that Zelensky will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday morning.

As part of these talks, a bilateral agreement on security guarantees and long-term support will be signed the statement said, adding that before meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelenskyy would hold a joint press conference with Scholz.

Afterwards, the Ukrainian president is expected to fly to Paris to secure further bilateral security commitments.

French President Emmanuel Macron "will reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide, in the long term and with all its partners, unwavering support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," his office said in a statement.

As Kyiv seeks NATO membership and battles a two-year Russian invasion, diplomats said Zelenskiy will conclude bilateral security guarantees with France and Germany this week, after starting talks in July.

Macron's office said that the details of the deal would be made public during a press conference.

The agreement with France was expected to outline a framework for long-term humanitarian and financial assistance, reconstruction support, and military support. According to two diplomats with knowledge of the talks, France plans to provide €200 million for civilian projects to be carried out by French companies.

After his visit to Berlin and Paris, Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Munich, where he plans to speak on Saturday.

