Paris announces intention to sign bilateral security agreement during Zelenskyy's visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27009 views

French President Macron is expected to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during the latter's visit to Paris.

France is expected to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine on Friday during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Paris, citing a statement from the French presidential office, AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

"French President Emmanuel Macron will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Paris as part of a trip that will also include Germany," AP reports.

As noted, no specific details of the agreement "to be signed at the Elysee Palace" were disclosed.

The French president's office said that the visit would be an opportunity for Macron to "reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide unwavering support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the long term and with all its partners.

The two leaders will discuss the situation on the front line, Ukraine's military, economic and humanitarian needs, as well as negotiations on the country's efforts to join the EU, which France fully supports, the statement said.

Addendum

Earlier this year, Macron said that France was negotiating a bilateral agreement based on the model that Ukraine recently agreed with the UK, which would last for 10 years.

The statement said this would be Zelenskyy's third visit to Paris since Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, following visits in February and May 2023.

The Office of the President of Ukraine previously reported that Zelenskyy would visit Germany, where he will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and France on Friday, February 16.

The next day, he will also attend the Munich Security Conference and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines, including with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

