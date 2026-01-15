$43.180.08
Zelenskyy to hold meeting with Defense Minister Fedorov on protection of energy facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Air Force regarding the protection of energy facilities. The government must ensure the simplification of electricity imports and the connection of additional equipment.

Zelenskyy to hold meeting with Defense Minister Fedorov on protection of energy facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the protection of energy facilities, UNN reports.

I will hold a separate meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the protection of energy facilities and additional requests to partners for air defense support.

- Zelenskyy said after a special energy selector meeting.

Let's add

In addition, the President emphasized that the government of Ukraine must immediately, today during the day, ensure all necessary decisions to simplify and increase electricity imports by both state-owned companies and the private sector.

The Head of State also expects immediate simplification of regulations for connecting additional equipment to the grid.

Zelenskyy also thanked the regional and city authorities of Kharkiv for a very responsible approach to organizing the work of the energy sector in extraordinary circumstances.

We have taken into account requests from Dnipropetrovsk region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, other cities and communities of the region. I instructed the government to separately address the requests and the situation in Chernihiv region. We separately discussed the situation in Boryspil and Brovary districts of Kyiv region. The situation in Sumy region is difficult – we are trying to help. By this evening, I expect reports on the implementation of the identified issues.

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the energy situation: decisions on the curfew are expected15.01.26, 15:35

Antonina Tumanova

