Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the energy situation: decisions on the curfew are expected

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_officia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special energy meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and key government members for emergency decisions, as well as representatives of regional and local authorities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy announced that decisions regarding the curfew would be made today. This requires sufficient relaxations during the extremely cold weather so that people and businesses have all the necessary opportunities, the President noted.

Many working details were discussed, and an extremely large number of problems need to be resolved as quickly as possible. The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - time has been lost by the city authorities, and now the government will correct what was not done at the city level. A permanent headquarters for the capital has already been formed, and its work will be supervised at the government level. I expect full cooperation and interaction from the local authorities - the President's statement reads.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine will ensure the inspection and expansion of the network of support and heating points in cities.

There will be separate work regarding Kyiv. As of now, Kyiv's support points need strengthening - he added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, January 14, announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector.