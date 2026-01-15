$43.180.08
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the energy situation: decisions on the curfew are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

President Zelenskyy held an energy selector meeting, following which he announced decisions regarding the curfew.

Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the energy situation: decisions on the curfew are expected
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_officia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special energy meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and key government members for emergency decisions, as well as representatives of regional and local authorities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy announced that decisions regarding the curfew would be made today. This requires sufficient relaxations during the extremely cold weather so that people and businesses have all the necessary opportunities, the President noted.

Many working details were discussed, and an extremely large number of problems need to be resolved as quickly as possible. The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - time has been lost by the city authorities, and now the government will correct what was not done at the city level. A permanent headquarters for the capital has already been formed, and its work will be supervised at the government level. I expect full cooperation and interaction from the local authorities

 - the President's statement reads.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine will ensure the inspection and expansion of the network of support and heating points in cities.

There will be separate work regarding Kyiv. As of now, Kyiv's support points need strengthening

- he added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, January 14, announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
