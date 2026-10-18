Zelenskyy: The United States siding with Russia would be a historic mistake

$44.8950.31
ukenru
08:19 PM • 2516 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: preliminary reports say 8 missiles were launched
04:18 PM • 23592 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy: Topics of the conversation revealed
October 18, 01:02 PM • 35849 views
The world does not realize that it is approaching World War III - FT
October 18, 11:15 AM • 33702 views
New incident at Leipzig Airport: Fence rammed near Russian cargo aircraft
October 18, 10:44 AM • 27151 views
Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros
October 18, 10:29 AM • 21462 views
Ukrainian woman wins silver at the Fencing World Cup
Exclusive
October 18, 10:17 AM • 17261 views
The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 30378 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
October 18, 08:37 AM • 32303 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhoto
October 18, 08:20 AM • 15166 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" — Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3.7m/s
97%
752mm
Popular news
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: a high-rise building was damaged in Odesa, while critical infrastructure was damaged in DniproVideoOctober 18, 10:58 AM • 13217 views
An attempt was made to set fire to a Starlink equipment storage facility in LithuaniaOctober 18, 11:47 AM • 9770 views
The US has resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension - ZelenskyyOctober 18, 12:18 PM • 13322 views
FP-1 drones struck the "VKontakte" data center and Russian oil facilitiesPhotoOctober 18, 12:48 PM • 12374 views
Zelenskyy met with Drapatyi: there was a briefing on active defense along three sectors of the frontVideo03:40 PM • 6936 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 30387 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 32311 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
October 18, 07:20 AM • 31428 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 63313 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 66276 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Benjamin Netanyahu
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kyiv Oblast
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 19350 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 20181 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhotoOctober 18, 05:28 AM • 24681 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 42126 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 45261 views
Actual
Starlink
Mikoyan MiG-29
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

Zelenskyy: The United States siding with Russia would be a historic mistake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

The president said that without U.S. support, it would be difficult for Ukraine to hold out. He hopes Trump will change his attitude toward Putin.

Zelenskyy: The United States siding with Russia would be a historic mistake

The United States officially switching to Russia’s side in its war against Ukraine would mean a great tragedy and become a historic mistake. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during the program "Meet the Press" on NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

It is very difficult without U.S. support. But if the United States supports Putin, it will be a historic mistake and a great tragedy… If the United States officially sides with Russia, if these two countries are together—of course, we will not win and we will not be able to hold out

- Zelenskyy noted.

He expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump would "change his decisions" regarding Russia.

From the very beginning of his presidential term, we have been waiting for him to change his attitude toward Putin

 - he added.

We remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against Russia will not help stop the war. He called the agreement on diesel fuel the first step toward the further lifting of restrictions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine