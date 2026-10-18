Zelenskyy: The United States siding with Russia would be a historic mistake

The United States officially switching to Russia’s side in its war against Ukraine would mean a great tragedy and become a historic mistake. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during the program "Meet the Press" on NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

It is very difficult without U.S. support. But if the United States supports Putin, it will be a historic mistake and a great tragedy… If the United States officially sides with Russia, if these two countries are together—of course, we will not win and we will not be able to hold out - Zelenskyy noted.

He expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump would "change his decisions" regarding Russia.

From the very beginning of his presidential term, we have been waiting for him to change his attitude toward Putin - he added.

We remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against Russia will not help stop the war. He called the agreement on diesel fuel the first step toward the further lifting of restrictions.