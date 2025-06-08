$41.470.00
Zelenskyy stated that Trump must impose sanctions on the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

President Zelenskyy stated that he believes in the introduction of US sanctions against Russia under the leadership of Trump. He emphasized the importance of US leadership in this matter.

Zelenskyy stated that Trump must impose sanctions on the Russian Federation

American leader Donald Trump must impose sanctions against Russia. Ukraine strongly believes in this. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

Zelensky commented on whether he believes that Trump wants to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation.

He is the leader of the USA, he must do it. I hope, we strongly believe. We believe that the USA is the leader of the civilized world

- said Zelensky.

Zelensky also commented on Trump's statement that he has some kind of deadline when he can really impose sanctions against the Russian Federation and even against Ukraine.

A lot has already been done against Ukraine by the Russians. We definitely don't want anything from the USA here. We support the proposals coming from the USA for a ceasefire, an end to the war, for any formats that can bring us closer. About meeting in any formats, both at the technical level and at the level of leaders, in any place. We do it all. There is no need to look for a balance between us and the Russians. The Russians don't want this. It doesn't matter who wants to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation, they will not work. America must impose sanctions. There are no alternatives here

- said Zelensky.

Addition

American Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) announced his intention to seek the introduction of new sanctions against Russia before the start of the G7 summit, which will be held on June 15–17 in Canada.

The Trump administration is trying to convince Senator Graham to weaken sanctions against Russia. The White House is proposing that Trump himself choose who to impose sanctions against.

On June 7, it was reported that Donald Trump announced the application of additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if it is necessary".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

