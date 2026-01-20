$43.180.08
01:28 PM • 226 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 5518 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 15629 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 16924 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19396 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 19302 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 16870 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 35952 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 66779 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51849 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Publications
Exclusives
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 71747 views
The President stated that he had proposed to European leaders to create a united armed force of 3 million soldiers.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to European leaders with a proposal to create a united armed force of Europe with a strength of 3 million soldiers. He noted that Ukraine is ready to make a fundamental contribution to such an army and share its experience.

The President stated that he had proposed to European leaders to create a united armed force of 3 million soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that last year he appealed to European leaders with a proposal to create a united armed force of Europe, which would include the participation of 3 million soldiers. He said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

I approached the leaders, at least of Europe, with this proposal last year. A year has passed, and frankly, no one has taken a single step towards this idea. Maybe now, due to all these challenges, European leaders will think about it a little more.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that the creation of European armed forces "does not mean the destruction of NATO; it means that Europe is a separate continent that should have its own separate strong army."

Ukraine will undoubtedly be one of the fundamental contributors to strengthening such an army. It can become one if the leaders support such an idea.

- Zelenskyy explained.

The President stated that the size of such an army should be at least three million military personnel, and its functioning should involve active technology exchange. According to him, Ukraine is ready to share its own experience in using weapons.

Zelenskyy concerned about shift of attention from Ukraine due to events around Greenland20.01.26, 13:38 • 1616 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine