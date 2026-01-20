The President stated that he had proposed to European leaders to create a united armed force of 3 million soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that last year he appealed to European leaders with a proposal to create a united armed force of Europe, which would include the participation of 3 million soldiers. He said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

I approached the leaders, at least of Europe, with this proposal last year. A year has passed, and frankly, no one has taken a single step towards this idea. Maybe now, due to all these challenges, European leaders will think about it a little more. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that the creation of European armed forces "does not mean the destruction of NATO; it means that Europe is a separate continent that should have its own separate strong army."

Ukraine will undoubtedly be one of the fundamental contributors to strengthening such an army. It can become one if the leaders support such an idea. - Zelenskyy explained.

The President stated that the size of such an army should be at least three million military personnel, and its functioning should involve active technology exchange. According to him, Ukraine is ready to share its own experience in using weapons.

