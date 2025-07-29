$41.800.02
Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of Denmark, which holds EU presidency: they agreed that Rada should vote on anti-corruption bill this week

Kyiv • UNN

 206 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, discussing Ukraine's European integration and the bill on anti-corruption bodies. The parties agreed on an urgent vote for the presidential bill in the Verkhovna Rada this week.

Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of Denmark, which holds EU presidency: they agreed that Rada should vote on anti-corruption bill this week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed European integration and the draft law on anti-corruption bodies with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, who holds the EU presidency, UNN writes.

Had a conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. I thanked Denmark for such tangible and strong support for Ukraine, which strengthens our defense capabilities and helps people. Of course, we talked about Ukraine's European integration, about opening the first negotiation cluster. Currently, Denmark holds the presidency of the EU Council.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"We need to make the most of this time to implement all necessary decisions," the President noted. "For our part, we are doing everything to fulfill our obligations to the EU."

The presidential bill, which guarantees the independence of anti-corruption bodies, has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. I am grateful to Denmark for its support. We agreed that the parliament should vote for this bill urgently, this week already.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Also, according to him, the parties "agreed on our next contacts: both bilateral and within broader international formats." "We continue to work together to bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine," the President noted.

Context

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAP.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, reported that the parliament would convene for a session on July 31 to consider the urgent presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which would be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.

Main committee will consider the bill on NABU and SAP tomorrow, the anti-corruption committee has already supported it - MPs29.07.25, 13:53 • 2666 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
