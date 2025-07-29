$41.800.02
Main committee will consider the bill on NABU and SAP tomorrow, the anti-corruption committee has already supported it - MPs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

The main parliamentary committee on law enforcement will consider presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP on July 30. The committee on anti-corruption policy has already unanimously supported this document.

Main committee will consider the bill on NABU and SAP tomorrow, the anti-corruption committee has already supported it - MPs

Presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP will be considered on July 30 by the main parliamentary committee on law enforcement, and the committee on anti-corruption policy supported it today, reported the deputy corps, writes UNN.

Details

To UNN journalist, the head of the subcommittee on criminal procedural legislation and operational-investigative activities, MP Yulia Yatsyk, confirmed that tomorrow the committee will consider presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the committee on law enforcement will consider the bill from the President and alternative ones on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP tomorrow at 13:00.

Zheleznyak also reported that the committee on anti-corruption policy supported the adoption of bill No. 13533.

"The Anti-Corruption Committee supported the adoption of bill No. 13533 on restoring the independence of NABU and SAP. Unanimously," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, during the consideration, NABU confirmed that there were no objections to this bill.

The MP added that the main committee here is law enforcement, not anti-corruption.

Context

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 MPs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelensky announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, Zelensky submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the parliament would convene for a meeting on July 31 to consider the urgent presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which would be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
