Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector

February 7, 08:45 PM • 15383 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 27736 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 26977 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 32469 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 27338 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 26677 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 37576 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48763 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 44899 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 33320 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian attack on Roshen warehouses in Yahotyn: SES employee killedFebruary 7, 11:07 PM • 8466 views
Occupiers shelled Kherson: three women woundedFebruary 7, 11:43 PM • 4416 views
Explosion at a power substation in Russia's Leningrad region: settlements left without electricityVideoFebruary 8, 12:18 AM • 5230 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS03:22 AM • 10930 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP04:30 AM • 18688 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 3446 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 33795 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 54775 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 48830 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 50328 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 17975 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 32164 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 34187 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 43023 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 46033 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

President Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against companies producing Russian missiles and drones, as well as against the Russian financial sector. These measures are aimed at stopping the supply of components for weapons and the functioning of the crypto market.

Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the introduction of new sanctions against companies and structures involved in the production of Russian missiles and drones, as well as Russia's financial sector. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, on Saturday night, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using more than 400 attack drones and almost 40 missiles of various types. The President emphasized that the production of these weapons would be impossible without foreign critical components, which Russia continues to receive in circumvention of existing sanctions.

It is against such companies - suppliers of components and manufacturers of missiles and drones - that we are introducing new sanctions. I have signed the relevant decisions

- Zelenskyy noted.

By a separate decree, sanctions were applied against the Russian financial sector. The list includes companies through which payments are made for the supply of components for the production of Russian missiles and drones.

Sanctions were also introduced against structures that ensure the functioning of the Russian crypto market and mining. According to the president, some of the adopted decisions will be included in the 20th package of European Union sanctions, which is currently in the final stage of approval.

Air defense forces destroyed 69 out of 101 Russian drones overnight08.02.26, 09:21 • 1414 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine