Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the introduction of new sanctions against companies and structures involved in the production of Russian missiles and drones, as well as Russia's financial sector. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, on Saturday night, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using more than 400 attack drones and almost 40 missiles of various types. The President emphasized that the production of these weapons would be impossible without foreign critical components, which Russia continues to receive in circumvention of existing sanctions.

It is against such companies - suppliers of components and manufacturers of missiles and drones - that we are introducing new sanctions. I have signed the relevant decisions - Zelenskyy noted.

By a separate decree, sanctions were applied against the Russian financial sector. The list includes companies through which payments are made for the supply of components for the production of Russian missiles and drones.

Sanctions were also introduced against structures that ensure the functioning of the Russian crypto market and mining. According to the president, some of the adopted decisions will be included in the 20th package of European Union sanctions, which is currently in the final stage of approval.

