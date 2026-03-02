Zelenskyy signed a bill regulating mandatory evacuation issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill regulating the mandatory evacuation of the population, particularly children, from areas of active and potential hostilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 12353.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - stated in the bill card.

It is noted that the draft law will come into force on the day following its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy".

According to the document, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, local executive bodies may carry out the evacuation of the population and material and cultural values from settlements located in areas of active and potential hostilities to safe areas.

During martial law, mandatory evacuation of the population is carried out from settlements located in areas of active and potential hostilities, which are included in the List of territories where hostilities are taking place or temporarily occupied, approved in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision on mandatory evacuation of the population is made at the suggestion of the military command in the respective territory by regional, Kyiv city military administrations.

Mandatory evacuation can be general and partial for certain categories of the population who, due to age or health, are unable to independently take measures to preserve their life or health, including children, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

Mandatory evacuation can also be carried out to enable defense forces to conduct combat operations, including for the arrangement of fortifications and engineering barriers, and the formation of strongholds.

Local administrations will also make decisions regarding the forced evacuation of children in agreement with the coordination headquarters for evacuation measures and effective response.

Mandatory forced evacuation of children from areas of possible hostilities is carried out by guardianship and trusteeship bodies with the involvement of the relevant body or unit of the National Police of Ukraine to ensure public safety and order.

It is noted that the forced evacuation of children must also be carried out accompanied by parents (one of the parents), another family member, relative (grandmother, grandfather, adult brothers, sisters, stepfather, stepmother), other legal representatives of the child or, with their consent, without accompaniment or with other persons.

Ukraine is introducing an information system to track the path of evacuated persons from departure to placement. This will allow seeing available places and avoiding overloading centers, and is already being tested. Since June 2025, over 160,000 people have been evacuated.