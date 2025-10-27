Zelenskyy reveals Trump's position on war and sanctions against Russian oil companies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered whether Donald Trump's position on the war had indeed changed and whether Washington understood Kyiv's arguments about the impossibility of surrendering territories. He spoke about this in a comment to Ukrainian media, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Trump agreed with Ukraine's position that a ceasefire along the entire front line is a compromise. At the same time, the actions of the Russians, in particular, strikes on Ukraine, became the trigger for the US President's decision on sanctions against "Lukoil" and "Rosneft."

America's sanctions blow looks even more catastrophic after the 19th package of sanctions from Europe - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft," "Lukoil," and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence" but said that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.