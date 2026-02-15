Zelenskyy revealed to the Prime Minister of North Macedonia the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The Head of State informed about the situation at the front and the level of Russian losses, as well as about constant Russian strikes on Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

According to the Presidential Office, the parties discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system and the assistance that North Macedonia can provide to support Ukraine's energy resilience.

Special attention was paid to opportunities for defense cooperation and support for the PURL program. The President thanked North Macedonia for its contribution and emphasized that Ukraine would be very grateful for further support of PURL.

Zelenskyy informed about the negotiation process and emphasized that the only obstacle to ending the war is Russia, which itself started this war.

Mickoski expressed support for Ukraine and assured that North Macedonia would continue to provide assistance.

