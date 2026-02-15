Zelenskyy revealed to the Prime Minister of North Macedonia the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian attacks

$42.990.00
09:15 AM • 1166 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
08:20 AM • 8004 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 15890 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 28178 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 25173 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 25591 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 22557 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 19876 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 16103 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15617 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
Popular news
Trump and Netanyahu agreed on a strategy of maximum pressure on Iran's oil exportsFebruary 15, 12:01 AM • 5370 views
"Doctors Without Borders" suspended operations at Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip due to masked armed individualsFebruary 15, 12:24 AM • 4192 views
AI arms race sparks credit derivatives boom among tech giantsFebruary 15, 12:50 AM • 3892 views
Revolutionary home stroke rehabilitation technology being tested in BritainFebruary 15, 01:12 AM • 3618 views
The US is preparing for a much more serious level of escalation with Iran compared to previous conflicts - ReutersFebruary 15, 01:41 AM • 4618 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 81068 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 132467 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 73438 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 90410 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 130598 views
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 6974 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 17363 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 16681 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 19947 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 43636 views
Zelenskyy revealed to the Prime Minister of North Macedonia the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of North Macedonia Hristijan Mickoski. They discussed the situation at the front, the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system, and defense cooperation.

Zelenskyy revealed to the Prime Minister of North Macedonia the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The Head of State informed about the situation at the front and the level of Russian losses, as well as about constant Russian strikes on Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

According to the Presidential Office, the parties discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system and the assistance that North Macedonia can provide to support Ukraine's energy resilience.

Special attention was paid to opportunities for defense cooperation and support for the PURL program. The President thanked North Macedonia for its contribution and emphasized that Ukraine would be very grateful for further support of PURL.

Zelenskyy informed about the negotiation process and emphasized that the only obstacle to ending the war is Russia, which itself started this war.

Mickoski expressed support for Ukraine and assured that North Macedonia would continue to provide assistance.

In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy15.02.26, 11:15 • 1184 views

Antonina Tumanova

