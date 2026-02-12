$43.030.06
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
February 11, 09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
February 11, 09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy revealed the main target of Russia's night attack and the need for interceptor missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the main target of Russia's night attack was energy generation and substations. He emphasized the need for interceptor missiles for enemy ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy revealed the main target of Russia's night attack and the need for interceptor missiles

The main target of the Russian Federation during the night attack was power generation and substations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another massive Russian strike on energy infrastructure, pointing to the need for interceptor missiles for enemy ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

Details

"Repair crews and rescuers have been working since night at the sites of Russian strikes. In total, there were 219 attack drones overnight, a significant part of them were 'Shaheds', as well as 25 missiles, 24 of which were ballistic. Most of them were neutralized, but, unfortunately, not all. As of now, it is known that two people died as a result of this attack. My condolences to their families and friends. More than ten people were injured," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The main target of the strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro, generation and substations. There is damage in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Kherson regions. In Kramatorsk, a drone hit a State Emergency Service building. The situation in the capital is difficult: many buildings remain without heating

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that "there must be more protection of life from these strikes."

"Patriots" are the most effective against Russian ballistic missiles, and the supply of missiles for these systems is needed every day. I thank all countries that are filling the PURL program. Everything that is currently in the program regarding air defense must arrive faster. I thank the leaders who understand this and help," the Head of State emphasized.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water12.02.26, 10:06 • 1548 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipro
MIM-104 Patriot
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kramatorsk
Odesa
Kyiv