Zelenskyy revealed the main target of Russia's night attack and the need for interceptor missiles

The main target of the Russian Federation during the night attack was power generation and substations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another massive Russian strike on energy infrastructure, pointing to the need for interceptor missiles for enemy ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

Details

"Repair crews and rescuers have been working since night at the sites of Russian strikes. In total, there were 219 attack drones overnight, a significant part of them were 'Shaheds', as well as 25 missiles, 24 of which were ballistic. Most of them were neutralized, but, unfortunately, not all. As of now, it is known that two people died as a result of this attack. My condolences to their families and friends. More than ten people were injured," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The main target of the strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro, generation and substations. There is damage in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Kherson regions. In Kramatorsk, a drone hit a State Emergency Service building. The situation in the capital is difficult: many buildings remain without heating - Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that "there must be more protection of life from these strikes."

"Patriots" are the most effective against Russian ballistic missiles, and the supply of missiles for these systems is needed every day. I thank all countries that are filling the PURL program. Everything that is currently in the program regarding air defense must arrive faster. I thank the leaders who understand this and help," the Head of State emphasized.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water