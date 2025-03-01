Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine reacted to Senator Graham's proposal to resign after a falling out with Trump. Zelenskyy emphasized that only Ukrainians can make such a decision.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to calls from US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for his resignation, saying that Ukrainians will elect the president in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to an interview with the Ukrainian President to Fox News.
Details
On Friday, February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News that “only Ukrainians” would vote for the president.
I don't know if he (Graham - ed.) will be satisfied with what I said, but only the people of Ukraine can make this decision
“If the United States supports joining NATO, then yes, I have done everything I had to do, and then okay, I will be happy (to resign - ed.).
Recall
Senator Lindsey Graham saidthat after the quarrel between Zelenskyy and Trump, he does not know whether the US will cooperate with the Ukrainian president. He suggested that Zelenskyy resign or change his position.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the issue of his possible resignation. According to him, such a decision can only be made by the Ukrainian people.
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding28.02.25, 19:08 • 114140 views